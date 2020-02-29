5 tournaments that both Djokovic and Federer have won at least 5 times

Roger Federer (left) and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the biggest names in men's tennis. Together with Rafael Nadal, the duo form the 'Big 3' troika, a name coined for their stellar achievements in the sport.

With 20 and 17 Grand Slam singles titles respectively, Federer and Djokovic occupy the first and third spots in the all-time list of Slam champions. The duo (Federer - 362 and Djokovic - 287) have won more Grand Slam singles matches than any player since tennis opened its doors to professionals in the summer of 1968.

Federer and Djokovic are the only players to have won over 50 hardcourt titles, amassing 71 and 58 titles on the surface respectively. On that note, let us have a look at 5 tournaments that they have both won at least 5 times during the course of their respective careers:

#1 ATP Finals (Federer - 6, Djokovic - 5)

Djokovic lifted his 5th ATP Finals title in 2015

Federer's 6 titles at the ATP Finals is the most by any player in five decades of the season-ending competition. The 38-year-old won titles at the ATP Finals in 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2010-11 while losing in the title match in 2005, 2012, 2014 (walkover) and 2015.

Among a plethora of other records at the tournament, Federer has made the most appearances of any player at the ATP Finals (17), and his 57 match wins at the tournament is the highest by any player.

Djokovic won his first ATP Finals title in 2008, and followed up with further successes in 2012-2015, in the process becoming the first player in tournament history to do a 4-peat. However, the Serb has failed to emulate Federer following respective final reverses in 2016 (Andy Murray) and 2018 (Alexander Zverev).

