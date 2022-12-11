7 iconic moments of Serena Williams in 2022 

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams called curtains on her staggering career at the 2022 US Open Championships. The American, who was way past her prime, put on yet another memorable display during her last dance at the Hardcourt Major, and the power, grace, and ability to intimidate opponents that once made Williams the most dominant force in women's tennis were witnessed all over again by the New York crowd.

The 41-year-old was sidelined with injury for more than 11 months after her first-round retirement at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships prior to her comeback this year at the same tournament. While tennis lovers and her loyal fans missed her presence on the tennis court, Williams made use of the valuable time to grow her business, spend time with her daughter and attend social events.

Getting back to playing competitive tennis in 2022 wasn't the most pleasant journey for the 23-time Major winner, but Williams managed to leave on a high note. Let's take a look at the American's journey in 2022 and some of her most iconic moments on and off the court.

#7 Promoting the movie King Richard and attending the Oscars with her sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams dominated the women's tennis circuit for more than 25 years from the late 1990s to 2020. The two sisters from Compton, California, grew up to become the faces of a sport previously monopolized by only those with a certain amount of wealth.

The movie King Richard tells the story of their father, Richard Williams, who aspired to turn his daughters into professional tennis players. It's a tale tailor-made for American audiences, the type of rags-to-riches inspiration that celebrates the power of perseverance, the fortitude of family, and a sprinkle of the spectacular that had audiences going wild in movie theaters.

The Williams sisters, who were also the executive producers of King Richard, attended the 2022 Academy Awards. The movie was nominated in five different categories, including best motion picture. Hollywood actor Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the movie.

#6 Serena Williams celebrates the opening of her new mammoth building at the Nike World Headquarters

One of the most popular and successful sporting brands in the world, Nike commemorated Serena Williams with a new building at their world headquarters in Oregon.

The 1-million-square foot building consists of a 180-feet tall tower along with skybridges, gardens, and a tennis court. The four Grand Slams have also been represented by four restaurants at the location.

Glass columns containing memorabilia related to Williams also found a place in the imposing structure with a view to representing the 23 Grand Slams that the American won throughout her astonishing career.

#5 Back to winning ways on her first appearance in 2022 with Ons Jabeur

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Four- Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams

Serena Williams made a winning return to the women's tour at the Eastbourne International. She participated in the doubles draw alongside Tunisian No. 1 Ons Jabeur and secured a sensational comeback win against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo 2-6, 6-3, (13-11).

The duo were in high spirits after their win and were looking forward to making a deep run at the grasscourt event. However, Ons Jabeur sustained an injury before their semifinal clash and the duo were forced to withdraw from the event.

#4 Announcing her singles comeback at the Wimbledon Championships

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022- Serena Williams

After her stint in the doubles draw at the Eastbourne International, Serena Williams announced her much awaited singles comeback at Wimbledon. She took to her social media handle on Instagram to break the news to her fans and tennis lovers around the world.

However, it wasn't meant to be a fairytale return to the grasscourt Major for the American, as French tennis player Harmony Tan outlasted her in a three-set tie in the first round.

#3 Getting the better of World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open

2022 US Open - Day 3- Serena Williams

The former World No. 1 also made her 21st appearance at the US Open Championships in August, a tournament which she has won six times in her illustrous career. Not many were expecting the American to make a significant impact in the competition due to her lack of match fitness and shaky form leading up to the event.

However, Williams breezed past Danka Kovinic in the first round and scored a scintillating win over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second. She defeated the Estonian 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 much to the home crowd's delight, and secured her place in the third round.

#2 Electric vibes at the US Open with famous celebrities like Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton supporting Williams

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest female athlete of her generation and one of the greatest of all time to embrace the sport of tennis. From hardcore tennis lovers to esteemed celebrities, famous sports personalities, and her loyal fans, each one of them wished to witness the 23-time Grand Slam Champion in action one last time at the US Open.

The electric New York crowd was heavily engrossed in Williams' matches and supported her thoroughly at the event. Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and famous sports personalities like Mike Tyson, Lewis Hamilton and Tiger Woods were all present to support Williams and cheer for the former World No. 1 during her matches.

#1 An emotional end to an amazing career, Williams' final post-match interview

2022 US Open - Day 5- Serena Williams

The 41-year-old's inspirational career came to an end in the third round of the US Open Championships as she went down fighting against Ajla Tomljanovic. The Australian defeated Williams in an engrossing three set contest 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

An emotional Serena Williams reflected back on her career and expressed her feelings in her post-match interview, thanking everyone who helped her get to that stage in her career.

"It all started with my parents and they deserve everything, I'm really grateful for them and I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed. It's been a fun ride and the most incredible journey I have ever been on. I'm just so grateful for every person who's said go Serena in their lives and cheered for me, y'all have gotten me here," Serena Williams said in her post-match interview

