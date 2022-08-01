7 players with fewest loss % after winning 1st set, ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport at the moment.

The 19-year-old has made a sparkling start to his young career, winning 75 of his 100 matches and racking up five titles from seven finals. That includes triumphs at two Masters 1000 (Miami, Madrid) and as many ATP 500 tournaments (Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona).

He has also fared well at the Majors - reaching the quarterfinals in two of them (US Open, Roland Garros) and the second week at the other (Wimbledon). Alcaraz debuted in the ATP top four today (August 1) despite losing to Jannik Sinner in the Umag final a day ago.

Croatia Open Umag @CroatiaOpenUmag



Jannik Sinner - the winner of the 32nd edition of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Congratulations!



The defeat snapped the teenager's impressive run of 36 consecutive victories after winning the first set.

On that note, here's a look at the seven players with the fewest loss% after winning the opening set in best-of-three-set matches (minimum 60 matches):

#7 Roger Federer - 7.4%

Roger Federer is a legend of the game.

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport of tennis.

Since making his ATP Tour debut 24 years ago, the soon-to-be 41-year-old Swiss has won 1251 of his 1526 matches, racking up 103 titles. This includes 20 Majors, 28 Masters 1000s and six ATP Finals, among others.

Federer epitomizes first-strike tennis, winning an impressive 1111 of his 1202 matches when he won the first set. That includes 721 of 779 best-of-three-set matches. His last loss from a set up was in the second round of Halle last year, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

José Morgado @josemorgado Felix Auger Aliassime beats 10 times champion Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the QFs in Halle.



4th career top 10 win for the 20yo, who beats his idol & not the ideal preparation for Wimbledon from Federer, who looked very disappointed in the 3rd set. Felix Auger Aliassime beats 10 times champion Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the QFs in Halle.4th career top 10 win for the 20yo, who beats his idol & not the ideal preparation for Wimbledon from Federer, who looked very disappointed in the 3rd set.

It was the 10-time winner's earliest Halle exit since his tournament debut in 2000 when he lost in the quarterfinals.

#6 Andy Murray - 6.9%

Andy Murray lost in the second round at Wimbledon this year.

Andy Murray is one of only five active players to have won at least three Grand Slam singles titles.

The 35-year-old Scot, a two-time Wimbledon winner, has won over 700 matches, bagging 46 titles. Murray has won 591 of his 631 career matches after winning the first set. That includes 390 of 419 best-of-three-set matches.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Title No.46!



960 days after his last one, Andy Murray wins Antwerp title defeating Stan Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4. Congrats Muzz! Title No.46!960 days after his last one, Andy Murray wins Antwerp title defeating Stan Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4. Congrats Muzz! 🏆 Title No.46! 960 days after his last one, Andy Murray wins Antwerp title defeating Stan Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4. Congrats Muzz! 💪 https://t.co/bzZH8dfV22

Murray's last loss in a best-of-three-set match from a set up came three years ago in the Zhuhai Round of 16, as he lost to Alex De Minaur 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

#5 Juan Martin Del Potro - 6.1%

Juan Martin Del Potro is a Major winner.

Juan Martin Del Potro is one of the few active players to have won a Grand Slam singles title.

The 2009 US Open champion has played only once in the last three years. He went down to compatriot Federico Delbonis in straight sets in the opening round in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

Although he hasn't announced his retirement, the Tower of Tandil is unlikely to play competitively again due to his persistent injuries.

US Open Tennis @usopen



@delpotrojuan I #USOpen

11 years ago today, 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro stopped Roger Federer's 5-year title streak and won his first Grand Slam 11 years ago today, 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro stopped Roger Federer's 5-year title streak and won his first Grand Slam 🏆@delpotrojuan I #USOpen https://t.co/8e5otynDbT

Del Potro has won 371 of his 402 matches after winning the first set, including 275 of 293 in the best-of-three-set format. His last loss from a set up in a three-set contest came against Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Rome quarterfinals.

#4 Rafael Nadal - 5.4%

Rafael Nadal is yet to lose in the Majors this year.

Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport.

The legendary left-hander has won a record 22 Majors and 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Nadal, who has triumphed a staggering 14 times at Roland Garros, is one of a handful of players to have won over 1000 singles matches.

The Spaniard has won an impressive 941 of his 990 matches after winning the first set. That includes 630 wins in 668 best-of-three-set matches. His last loss from a set up in the latter format came in the Rome third round this year against Denis Shapovalov, losing 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

#3 Casper Ruud - 5.2%

Casper Ruud is having a fabulous season.

Casper Ruud is having an incredible 2022 season in which he has already lifted three titles. The 23-year-old Norwegian has won 35 of his 48 matches this year, triumphing in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad.

The World No. 7 also reached his first Major final at Roland Garros, where he lost to Nadal in straight sets.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



He will meet Rafael Nadal in the



Listen & follow



#BBCTennis Casper Ruud has reached his first Grand Slam final!He will meet Rafael Nadal in the #RolandGarros final after beating Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2.Listen & follow Casper Ruud has reached his first Grand Slam final! 🙌He will meet Rafael Nadal in the #RolandGarros final after beating Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2.🎧 Listen & follow 👇 #BBCTennis

The nine-time ATP Tour titlist has won 129 of his 142 matches after winning the first set. That includes 109 of 115 outings in best-of-three-set contests. Ruud's last loss in a best-of-three-set match from a set up was against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Barcelona quarterfinals this year, losing 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz - 4.6%

Alcaraz has had a banner year.

Carlos Alcaraz has been one of the best players on tour this year, winning an impressive 42 of 49 matches and picking up four titles.

By reaching the Umag final on Sunday, the teenager broke into the top four of the ATP singles rankings for the first time. Alcaraz looked good for a first successful title defense when he took the opening set on a tiebreak against Sinner.

However, the Italian conceded just two games in the remainder of the match to win his first title of the year.

Alcaraz has won an impressive 64 out of his 67 matches when he wins the first set. This includes 61 of 64 best-of-three-set matches. In fact, Alcaraz would have topped this list had he not lost to Sinner on Sunday.

Before his loss to the Italian, Alcaraz's last loss in a best-of-three-set match from a set up was against Andy Murray at Indian Wells last year, losing 5-7, 6-3. 6-2.

#1 Novak Djokovic - 4.5%

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title this year.

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history. The 35-year-old has won over 1000 singles matches and 88 titles, including 21 Majors, five ATP Finals and a record 38 Masters 1000 titles.

Djokovic recently won his seventh Wimbledon title, beating Nick Kyrgios in the final earlier this year. The Serb has won an impressive 878 of his 916 matches after taking the first set. That includes 551 of 577 best-of-three-set matches.

Djokovic's last loss from a set up in a best-of-three-set match came against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid semifinals earlier this year. The Serb went down 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis After Alcaraz's streak of wins after being 1-0 up (36-0) was ended by Sinner, I decided to check at the % of matches lost after winning the first set in best-of-threes of top 30 caliber players.



Not surpisingly, Djokovic is #1. But Alcaraz was in P1 before losing to Sinner. After Alcaraz's streak of wins after being 1-0 up (36-0) was ended by Sinner, I decided to check at the % of matches lost after winning the first set in best-of-threes of top 30 caliber players.Not surpisingly, Djokovic is #1. But Alcaraz was in P1 before losing to Sinner. https://t.co/JQXtBFI6kx

Before that loss, Djokovic lost from a set up against Alexander Zverev in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics semifinals, going down 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

