7 players who will miss the 2022 French Open, ft. Roger Federer, Matteo Berrettini & Serena Williams

The season's second Grand Slam, the French Open, is set to begin on May 23.

Last year, Novak Djokovic completed a Double Career Grand Slam by staging a comeback to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Barbora Krejcikova not only won the women's singles title, but also triumphed in doubles.

Djokovic has an excellent shot at defending his title, while Krejcikova, who hasn't competed since the Qatar Open in February, is unlikely to go all the way this time.

13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal's recurring foot injury flared up again during his Italian Open loss. It sparked concerns about whether he'll compete in Paris or take some time off. But the Spaniard has already arrived in the French capital and has set his sights on a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

In the women's draw, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has distinguished herself from the rest of the WTA field with her 28-match winning streak. She'll aim to further assert her dominance by winning the title.

Most of the players from the men's and women's tours are ready to battle it out on the red dirt this month. However, a few notable names will be on the sidelines for various reasons this year and their presence will be sorely missed in Paris.

Here's a look at the seven top players who won't be competing in the 2022 French Open.

#7 Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina at the 2021 French Open.

Elina Svitolina has had a tough year. On the professional front, she suffered a string of early losses at the start of the year. Following those on-court difficulties, Russia's invasion of Ukraine threw her personal life into turmoil as well.

In late March, Svitolina decided to take a hiatus due to injuries and mental health reasons. She has seemingly extended that break after announcing that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl due in October, with husband Gael Monfils.

As things stand, she's set to miss the French Open and potentially the remainder of the season as well.

#6 Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2017 Roland Garros.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray had earlier decided not to participate in any clay events this year. However, he reversed his decision and competed at the Madrid Open. He set up an exciting third-round showdown with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, but withdrew prior to the match due to illness.

Murray later withdrew from the Italian Open and has now decided to skip the French Open as well. Since reaching the semifinals in Paris in 2017, he has competed just once in the tournament, losing in the first round in 2020. The Brit has now turned his focus towards the grass season.

#5 Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2019 Roland Garros.

Marketa Vondrousova reached the final of the 2019 French Open, but was unable to build on that after undergoing wrist surgery, forcing her to miss the rest of the season.

Vondrousova has suffered from injuries this year as well, which has prevented her from competing regularly on the tour. After her semifinal showing in Dubai, she had to withdraw from the Qatar Open. She then made it to the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, but had to skip the Miami Open afterwards.

Vondrousova put up a good performance during the Billie Jean King Cup, notably picking up a 6-1, 6-1 win over 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu. She then lost in the first round of the Stuttgart Open and hasn't competed since that loss.

The Czech recently took to social media to announce that she has undergone another wrist surgery.

"Hey guys👋🏻The last few weeks were not easy☹️I have been experiencing recurring pain in my wrist and after seeing a couple of doctors I decided to get this small surgery done to be able to play pain free. Staying positive through the recovery and cant wait to be back on the court soon💪🏼🥰🤍"

Vondrousova is now set to miss the French Open and possibly a few more tournaments after that as well.

#4 Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 French Open.

Matteo Berrettini sustained an injury to his right hand and underwent surgery for it after the Indian Wells Open. He has missed the entire clay season so far due to this, but in what was a positive development, the Italian recently stated that he has recovered fully.

However, competing directly at the French Open, where Berrettini may end up facing multiple five-set battles, might lead to a setback. Consequently, he'll return to action during the grass season.

The Italian wrote about his decision to not participate in Roland Garros this year on Instagram:

"Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level. My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness. My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay @rolandgarros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season. 🌱💪🏼🔨"

Berrettini has performed quite consistently in Slams over the past year, so his presence will be sorely missed. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year as well as the Wimbledon final and quarterfinals at the French Open and the US Open last year.

#3 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2021 French Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova had a dream run to the final of the French Open last year but the Russian won't be competing for the title this time around. She has been in pain due to a recurring knee injury and has decided to skip not only the French Open, but the rest of the season as well.

Pavlyuchenkova aims to focus on recovery and getting back to top shape before returning to the tour next year.

#2 Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the 2021 French Open.

Roger Federer is still recovering after undergoing yet another knee surgery in August 2021. The Swiss has resumed some light training, but won't be seen sliding on Court Philippe Chatrier this time around.

Federer has competed at the French Open just twice since 2015. To prolong his career and minimize injuries, he skipped the entire clay season in 2017 and 2018. The Swiss competed on clay in 2019 and made it to the semifinals of the French Open.

Federer skipped the tournament in 2020, before participating last year. He made it to the fourth round but withdrew before his match citing issues with his knee. The former World No. 1 is expected to return to action later this year.

#1 Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2015 French Open.

Serena Williams' hiatus from tennis continues as the American is set to miss the upcoming French Open. She has won three titles in singles and two in doubles at Roland Garros.

The 40-year-old hasn't competed in any tournament since picking up an injury during her first-round contest at Wimbledon last year.

Williams made it to the fourth round in Paris in 2021, losing to Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-5. She hasn't progressed beyond this stage since returning to the tour following the birth of her daughter. Williams also reached the fourth round in 2018, but withdrew prior to her match due to an injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been on the sidelines for a long time now and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the tour.

