7 players who will miss the 2022 Italian Open ft. Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Matteo Berrettini & Petra Kvitova

With the Madrid Open heading to its conclusion on Sunday after a fortnight of enthralling tennis action, the focus will shift to Rome for the 2022 Italian Open.

Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will return to defend her title in the Italian capital, as will the 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The duo are set to face stiff resistance from packed fields in both the men's and women's competitions.

That said, the 79th edition of the ATP and WTA 1000 event will have a few notable absentees. Here, we have listed seven top players who will not be participating in Rome this year.

Serena Williams at the 2021 French Open

Four-time champion Serena Williams will not partake in the 2022 edition of the Italian Open. The American has not featured on the tour since last year's Wimbledon, where she sustained an injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams last won the Italian Open back in 2016.

Venus Williams at the 2020 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Serena's sister Venus Williams has also decided to skip the WTA 1000 event in the Italian capital this year. The 41-year-old won the tournament way back in 1999, making her the oldest active player to have an Italian Open trophy in her cabinet.

Williams recently kept fans guessing as to the date of her return to the tour, saying she wanted it to be a "surprise."

Roger Federer at the 2021 French Open

Roger Federer recently confirmed his participation at the Swiss Open, scheduled to be played in the second half of the 2022 season. But fans will have to wait at least another season to see the Swiss legend back in action in Rome.

Federer is still on the recovery trail after having undergone multiple knee surgeries in recent months. The former World No. 1 has never won the Italian Open, having made the final on four occasions.

#4 Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Petra Kvitova has struggled with minor injuries throughout much of the 2022 season. The Czech, who is yet to win a match on clay this year, has decided to take some extra time off the tennis court and will give the Italian Open a skip.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has never won the Italian Open. Kvitova's name was initially featured on the entry list for the WTA 1000 event, but has since been removed.

#5 Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 French Open

Matteo Berrettini, who recently underwent surgery on his right hand, will not be playing at his home event this year. Instead, it will be Jannik Sinner who will lead the Italian contingent in the absence of the top-ranked Italian.

Berrettini made the last 16 in Rome last year before losing out in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

#6 Daniil Medevedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 French Open

Daniil Medvedev is close to a return from hernia surgery which he underwent last month, but the World No. 2 will not be seen in action at the Italian Open. He has instead opted to take a wildcard into the Geneva Open (May 14-21) as a warm-up tournament for the 2022 Roland Garros.

Medvedev was ousted by his compatriot Aslan Karatsev in his opening match in Rome last year.

#7 Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2021 French Open

The 2021 Roland Garros women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikova will be another notable absentee from this year's Italian Open. An elbow injury has prevented the Czech from competing on the tour since March and it remains to be seen if she can recover in time to defend her crown in Paris.

Krejkicova made the Round of 16 in Rome last year before being beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala