7 tennis players who entered parenthood in 2022 ft. Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova

2022 was a momentous year for tennis professionals as 7 former and current athletes, including Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova, entered the rewarding world of parenthood this year.

This season saw some thrilling performances on the court. Iga Swiatek dominated the WTA Tour and had a stellar season, winning 2 Grand Slam titles and 4 WTA 1000 titles. The likes of Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and Caroline Garcia also produced some brilliant performances.

The men's circuit had several brilliant performers, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz, who is the year-end World No. 1.

While we witnessed some thrilling tennis on the court, there were several players who had some special moments off the court as well.

On that note, let's take a look at 7 tennis players who entered parenthood in 2022.

#1. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is the most high-profile tennis player who became a parent in 2022. The King of Clay and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their son on October 8.

Nadal took to Twitter to thank fans for their messages and gave an update on his newborn son and wife's well-being.

"Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages I just wanted to thank you all. We are very happy and everyone is very well! A big hug," Rafael Nadal wrote.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Hola a todos. Después de unos días y muchos mensajes de cariño sólo quería daros las gracias a todos!
Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗

#2. Maria Sharapova

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post on her birthday, with a witty caption.

"Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," her caption read.

Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes were blessed with a baby boy on July 1, whom they named Theodore.

"Theodore VII•I•MMXXII . The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

A few months ago, Sharapova said that being a mother was the biggest and most fulfilling role she has ever had.

"I was like, yeah, you've mentioned all these roles that I think wait in the last nine months during pregnancy and in the last eight weeks of having this little child, that's been my biggest and fulfilling role," the Russian said.

#3. Daniil Medvedev

World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria welcomed a baby girl on October 14 and the former posted a picture of their newborn on Instagram.

Medvedev said that following the birth of his child, he felt a lot of emotions he didn't know he could feel.

"Lot of emotions I thought I was not able to feel. I was not able to feel. Not able to feel like this because I am quite a cold person, and then I felt so many good emotions that 'wow, I'm a sensible person. I can be a sensible person.' Lot of calm. Lot of good feelings."

#4&5. Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina welcomed their daughter Skai Monfils on October 15 and both players took to social media to share the news with their fans.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ," Monfils wrote on Twitter

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils

Elina was strong and brave 🏾 🏾

I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🏾

Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils," Elina Svitolina tweeted.

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina

Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰



Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰

Can't thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me

#6. Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is also among the former tennis players who became parents this year. The former British No. 1 announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post back in May and gave birth to her baby girl on September 12, naming her Emmeline.

A number of tennis players, past and present, congratulated Konta on the birth of her daughter. These included Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Ashleigh Barty.

#7. Alexander Bublik

The 25-year-old tennis sensation Alexander Bublik and his partner welcomed a baby boy named Vasily back in August.

Luca Fiorino @FiorinoLuca Auguri al neo papà Alexander Bublik!



IG 📸 Alexander Bublik Auguri al neo papà Alexander Bublik!IG 📸 Alexander Bublik https://t.co/GvdY4Q7AiU

Since the birth of his child, Bublik has reached the final of the Moselle Open and the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

