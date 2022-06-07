7 top performers at 2022 French Open ft. Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff

The 2022 French Open came to an end with Rafael Nadal winning his 22nd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final. It was the Spaniard's 14th crown at Roland Garros and one that many did not expect given his fitness struggles in Rome.

Iga Swiatek's dominance continued in the women's singles competition as she beat Coco Gauff in the final to win her second Major and sixth successive title of the season. With 35 straight wins, the Pole is level with Venus Williams for the longest streak on the WTA tour this century.

The last two weeks have provided us with sensational tennis action and brilliant performances from a number of players. Some of them enjoyed their finest runs at a Grand Slam.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the top seven performers at this year's French Open:

The Belgian produced some promising performances on clay this season, winning the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech while almost defeating Rafael Nadal in Madrid.

He started his campaign at the French Open by beating Jiri Lehecka in four sets. Goffin faced 24th seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round and came back from a set down to beat the American 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-4.

Goffin eventually lost to 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. The Belgian's recent performances suggest that he is on his way back to his best and it will be interesting to see how he fares for the rest of the season.

#6 Karen Khachanov

The Russian reached the last 16 of the Italian Open before entering the French Open. Seeded 21st, Khachanov beat Portugal's Nuno Borges in the first round before coming back from a set down to defeat Hugo Dellien.

The Russian was up against 10th seed Cameron Norrie in the third round and started the match brilliantly by taking the opening set 6-2. The second set was tightly contested, with both players breaking once during the first 10 games. However, Khachanov made a decisive break in the 11th game before serving out the set to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Norrie attempted a fightback, taking the third set 7-5. He saved three match points in the fourth before Khachanov took the set 6-4 to win the match. The Russian was no match for sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round, losing to the Spaniard in straight sets.

Khachanov's form has suffered a dip since his impressive 2018 season where he won the Paris Masters and entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings. After a promising run at the French Open, let's see how Khachanov fares on grass.

#5 Zheng Qinwen

Winning a set against Iga Swiatek these days is an achievement in and of itself. And Zheng Qinwen did exactly that when she faced the Pole in the fourth round of the French Open.

The Chinese beat Maryna Zanevska in the first round and came up against Simona Halep in the second. The former World No. 1 took the opening set but the teenager won the next two to script a major upset.

She beat Alize Cornet in the third round after the latter was forced to retire due to injury. This set up a last-16 clash against World No. 1 Swiatek. Qinwen Zheng won the opening set in a tie-break after trailing 5-2. But things went downhill for her after that.

The teenager was playing with a leg injury which clearly affected her and Swiatek managed to win the second and third sets comprehensively to book her place in the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, Qinwen Zheng had a memorable run at Roland Garros and is definitely one to look out for in the future.

#4 Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina's ranking took a nosedive in 2019, but she managed to return to the top 20 before this year's French Open. The Russian entered the tournament on the back of a semi-final run at the Italian Open.

The 25-year-old was dominant throughout the opening rounds, registering comprehensive victories over Rebecca Sramkova, Fernanda Contreras Gomez and Shelby Rogers. Kasatkina then defeated Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 to reach her third Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Kasatkina got the better of compatriot Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets to make the semifinals of a Major for the first time in her career. However, she was beaten by the irrepressible Swiatek.

The 25-year-old's exploits at Roland Garros saw her climb eight spots to 12th in the WTA rankings. Given Kasatkina's recent performances, she stands a fair chance of breaking into the top 10 soon.

#3 Holger Rune

The teenager from Denmark has produced some promising performances on clay this season, most notably winning his maiden ATP title in Munich. Rune created a major upset in the opening round of the French Open by defeating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

He then saw off Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston, both in straight sets. Rune was up against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round and stunned the Greek 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

His journey came to an end in the last eight as he lost to fellow Scandinavian Casper Ruud in four sets. Rune's performances at Roland Garros saw him reach a career-high ranking of No. 28. After impressing on clay, let's see what this exciting talent from Denmark has in store for the grasscourt season.

#2 Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud is always expected to do well on clay, having won six titles on the surface since 2021. The Norwegian lived up to expectations at the French Open. He did not have it easy though as he had to get past the experienced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets before surviving an almighty scare from Lorenzo Sonego in the third round.

Ruud beat 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. He then defeated Holger Rune to set up a semi-final clash with Marin Cilic. The 23-year-old came back from a set down to beat the Croat and become the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

However, Ruud was no match for Rafael Nadal, going down in straight sets to the King of Clay. Nonetheless, it was a fine display from the 23-year-old who attained a career-high ranking of No. 6 after the tournament.

#1 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff reached the final of the 2022 French Open

No player faced more heartbreak at the 2022 French Open than Coco Gauff. But the American was sure to leave her mark on the tournament. She reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the second straight year after beating Rebecca Marino, Alison van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi and Elise Mertens.

Gauff then defeated good friend and compatriot Sloane Stephens to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. She got the better of Martina Trevisan in straight sets to make a Major singles final for the first time in her career.

Unfortunately, Gauff lost to Swiatek in straight sets and would also lose the women's doubles final a day later.

Nonetheless, the 18-year-old put on a spirited display throughout the competition and there is little doubt that she will achieve great things on the tennis court and beyond.

