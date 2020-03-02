7 Tournaments where Novak Djokovic has never lost a match

Novak Djokovic

Among players to have played over 200 matches, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic's career win-loss record of 909-187 (83%) is only shaded by Rafael Nadal (990-200; 83.2%) in the all-time list.

The 32-year-old Serb, who recently won his 5th title in Dubai and 79th of his career, is now 18-0 for the season.

Djokovic won all 6 of his singles matches as Team Serbia lifted the inaugural ATP Cup and then followed it up by beating Dominic Thiem to lift a record-extending 8th title at the Australian Open.

With his latest success in Dubai, the 17-time Grand Slam champion has now lifted 5 or more titles at 8 different tournaments (8 at the Australian Open, 6 apiece at Beijing and Miami, 5 apiece at the ATP Finals, Indian Wells, Wimbledon, Paris-Bercy, and Dubai).

It marks a record-equalling 15 consecutive ATP seasons (also Rafael Nadal) where Djokovic has won multiple titles. Djokovic has won his 79 singles titles at 26 different tournaments. On that note, let us have a look at the tournaments where the Serb has never lost a match.

#1: Amersfoort - 5 wins in 5 matches

Djokovic lifts his first singles title at 2006 Amersfoort

Amersfoort holds a special pride of place for Djokovic. It was at this clay-court tournament in 2006 where the then 18-year-old Serb lifted his first career singles title, in his first tournament final.

Having endured a defeat in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at 2006 Roland Garros against eventual champion Rafael Nadal, Djokovic reeled off consecutive straight-set wins over Boris Pashanski, Tomas Zib, Marc Gicquel, Guillermo Coria, and Nicolas Massu to mark his breakthrough on the ATP Tour.

The Amersfoort triumph propelled Djokovic to the Top-30 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

#2: Metz - 5 wins in 5 matches

Djokovic lifts his second career singles title at 2006 Metz

Close on the heels of his maiden career singles title on the clay courts of Amersfoort in 2006, Novak Djokovic picked up his first hardcourt title in Metz.

Consecutive straight-set wins over Nicolas Mahut, Daniele Bracciali, and Tobias Clemens were followed by tough three-set wins over Frenchman Sebastien Grosjean and Austrian Jurgen Melzer - both from a set down - as Djokovic lifted a second singles title of his young career.

It marked another milestone moment for the young Serb as he broke into the Top-20 of the world rankings for the first time.

#3: Adelaide - 5 wins in 5 matches

Djokovic lifts the 2007 Adelaide title

In his only appearance in Adelaide, Djokovic lifted his third career singles title in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Following consecutive straight-set wins over Jan Hajek, Alun Jones, Paul Goldstein, Joachim Johansson, Djokovic looked on course to lift a second singles title without dropping a set when he took the opener against Chris Guccione in the final.

However, the left-handed Australian took the second set on a tiebreak to extend the match. However, he couldn't complete the comeback as Djokovic regrouped to claim his first of 5 titles in the season, and third of his career.

#4: Estoril - 5 wins in 5 matches

Djokovic lifted his third title of the 2007 season in Estoril

Following his maiden Masters 1000 triumph in Miami, Djokovic needed a third-set tiebreak to beat Igor Andreev in the opening round at 2007 Estoril before defeating Santiago Ventura, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Tommy Robredo, and Richard Gasquet to win his second title on clay, third of the season, and fifth of his young career.

In the process, Djokovic moved to 5-1 in career singles finals, having lost his only title match on the clay courts of Umag in 2006 against Stanislas Wawrinka.

#5: Beijing - 29 wins in 29 matches

Djokovic celebrates his 6th Beijing title in 2015

Djokovic won a title on tournament debut for the 5th time in his career when he triumphed in the 2009 Beijing Open.

Except for a three-set quarterfinal win over Fernando Verdasco, Djokovic did not concede a set in any of his other matches as he picked up his second title on Chinese soil - having previously won the 2008 ATP Finals.

The Serb would follow it up with successful title runs in 2010, 2012-15, beating Rafael Nadal for the loss of just 4 games to lift his 6th title at the Beijing Open to move to a perfect 29-0 at the tournament.

Only Nadal has won more consecutive matches at a tournament (31-0 at Roland Garros) before enduring his first defeat.

#6: Eastbourne - 4 wins in 4 matches

Djokovic lifts the 2017 Eastbourne title

Making his first appearance at the picturesque seaside town of Eastbourne, Djokovic saw off Vasek Pospisil, Donald Young, Daniil Medvedev, and Gael Monfils to lift his 4th title on grass, 2nd title of the season, and the 68th of his illustrious career.

It remains Djokovic's most recent triumph at an ATP 250 tournament.

#7: Tokyo - 5 wins in 5 matches

Djokovic poses with the 2019 Tokyo title

Following a fourth-round defeat to Stanislas Wawrinka at the US Open, Djokovic entered the Tokyo Open for the first time, in 2019.

The Serb's most strenuous set of the week came against local hope Go Soeda in the second round where he was stretched to 7-5 following which he saw off Roger Federer's 2018 US Open conqueror John Millman for the loss of just 5 games to win the title on tournament debut for the 10th time in his career.

It was the 75th singles title of Djokovic's career, moving him into 6th place on the all-time titles leaderboard.