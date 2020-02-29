7 Tournaments where Novak Djokovic has triumphed at least 5 times

Novak Djokovic

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic celebrates his first appearance at the Dubai Open in the last four years by going all the way for the fifth title at the tournament.

Having saved three consecutive match points in a three-set semifinal win over Gael Monfils, Djokovic has now extended his perfect start to the season to 18-0 with a straight-set win over the returning finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Playing his sixth title match at the Dubai Open, Djokovic won his fifth title at the tournament seven years after winning his fourth one in 2013.

It is Djokovic's second title of the 2020 season and 79th overall, after leading Team Serbia to the title at the inaugural ATP Cup and following up with a record-extending 8th Australian Open triumph.

Victory in Dubai marks the 7th different tournament which Djokovic has won at least 5 times during the course of his illustrious career. On that note, let us have a look at all the tournaments, in chronological order, where the Serb has been the last man standing on at least five different occasions.

#1 Beijing - 6 titles

Djokovic celebrates his 6th Beijing title in 2015

2014 Beijing marked the first time Djokovic won five titles at a tournament. It would not be a feat the Serb would accomplish for the only time in his career.

In a lopsided title match against Tomas Berdych, the Serb was a game away from a double bagel before sealing a 6-0, 6-2 win, his 46th career single's title and 5th of the season.

A year later, Djokovic conceded only 4 games in another one-sided Beijing final to lift a record-extending 6th title at the tournament and extended his perfect record to 29-0.

