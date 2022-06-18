7 women who won Wimbledon without dropping a set in the Open Era ft. Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Venus Williams 

We are not far away from the commencement of Wimbledon. The headliner in the women's singles draw is that Serena Williams will compete in the tournament after being out of action for almost a year.

There have been some notable changes to the grass-court major, from the record prize money to the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes. There has also been a removal of ranking points for this year's edition.

Reigning women's singles champion Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement so she will not feature in the tournament. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the heavy favorite to win the grasscourt major, having won six titles on the trot, including the French Open and four WTA 1000 titles.

However, the likes of Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari will also look to challenge for the title.

Over the years, several great women have triumphed at Wimbledon, but only six managed to do so without dropping a single set. Without any further ado, let us take a detailed look at each of these players:

#1 Chris Evert - 1981

Chris Evert won the singles title at Wimbledon thrice during her career and the last of these came in 1981. The American was the top seed in the tournament and kicked off her campaign by beating former Australian Open Chris O'Neill 6-3, 6-0.

Evert then beat Yvonne Vermaak, Lele Forood and Claudia Pasquale to reach the quarterfinals. She defeated Mima Jausovec 6-2, 6-2 in the last eight before beating compatriot Pam Shriver 6-3, 6-1 to reach her sixth Wimbledon final.

Evert, who had lost the last three finals at the Major before this one, got past second seed Hana Mandlikova 6-2, 6-2 to win her 12th Grand Slam singles title.

#2 Martina Navratilova - 1983, 1984, 1986, 1990

Wimbledon has not seen a more successful competitor than Martina Navratilova so far. The former World No. 1 won the tournament a record nine times and on four of those occasions, she did not drop a single set throughout.

The first instance of this came in 1983 when she dropped only 25 games in total. Navratilova mostly beat unseeded players throughout the competition before defeating Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3 in the final.

Navratilova successfully defended her title in 1984 without dropping a single set yet again. That year, she beat Chris Evert 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the title decider. The Czech-American continued to dominate Wimbledon as she won the title in 1985 as well.

In 1986, Navratilova won the grass-court major for the third time without dropping a set, beating Hana Mandlikova in the final.

Her ninth and last Wimbledon crown came in 1990 when she was 33 years old. Seeded second in the competition, Navratilova dropped zero sets and only 29 games, lifting the title after beating Zina Garrison 6-4. 6-1 in the final.

#3 Lindsay Davenport - 1999

Lindsay Davenport won all three of her Grand Slam singles titles without dropping a single set. Her only Wimbledon crown came in 1999 when she was the third seed.

The American beat Alexandra Fusai, Karina Habsudova, Laura Golarsa and 14th seed Barbara Schett to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Davenport then defeated then-reigning champion Jana Novotna 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against compatriot Alexandra Stevenson. She thrashed the qualifier 6-1, 6-1 to reach her second Grand Slam final.

The American was up against Steffi Graf in the summit clash in what turned out to be the last match between the two greats. Davenport beat the German 6-4, 7-5 to win her second Grand Slam singles title and only Wimbledon crown.

#4 Serena Williams - 2002, 2010

Serena Williams won Wimbledon twice without dropping a single set

Serena Williams has won Wimbledon seven times throughout her illustrious career so far. The American has managed to get through the entire tournament without dropping a set twice.

In 2002, Serena Williams entered the competition after winning the French Open. She was seeded second and started off by beating Australia's Evie Dominikovic 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. Straight-set wins over Francesca Schiavone, Els Callens and Chanda Rubin followed, helping her reach the quarterfinals.

In the last eight, Williams beat Daniela Hantuchova 6-3, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash against Amelie Mauresmo. She made easy work of the Frenchwoman, beating her 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final.

Standing between Serena Williams and Wimbledon was her sister and two-time defending champion Venus Williams. She beat her sister in the second Grand Slam final in a row to win the grass-court major for the very first time in her career.

Serena Williams was the top seed at Wimbledon in 2010 and had a strong start to the tournament as she bageled each of her first three opponents at least once. She beat Maria Sharapova 7-6 (9), 6-4 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Williams then eliminated Li Na 7-5, 6-3 before defeating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 6-2 to seal her berth in the final. She was up against Vera Zvonareva in the summit clash and won 6-3, 6-2 to successfully defend her title at the grasscourt major.

#5 Venus Williams - 2008

Venus Williams won Wimbledon five times with her final title in 2008 coming without her dropping a single set. The American was seeded seventh in the competition and beat Naomi Cavaday 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the first round.

She then defeated Anne Keothavong. Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Alisa Kleybanova to seal her place in the quarterfinals. The American beat Tamarine Tanasugarn 6-4, 6-3 in the last eight and followed it up with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Elena Dementieva in the semifinals.

Venus Williams was up against her sister and sixth seed Serena Williams in the final and beat her 7-5, 6-4 to successfully defend her title.

#6 Marion Bartoli - 2013

Marion Bartoli won her only Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 2013 and did so in some style.

Seeded 15th in the competition, the Frenchwoman reached the quarterfinals after beating Elina Svitolina, Christina McHale, Camila Giorgi and Karin Knapp.

In the last eight, Bartoli defeated 17th seed Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-4. She followed it up with a comprehensive win over 20th seed Kirsten Flipkens to reach her second Grand Slam final.

Six years after losing to Venus Williams in the 2007 Wimbledon final, the Frenchwoman faced Sabine Lisicki in the summit clash of the tournament. She was dominant throughout the match and finished things off with an ace to win 6-1, 6-4 and lift her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far