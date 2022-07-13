8 best quotes from players at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships 

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina reigned supreme at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after two weeks of enthralling tennis on grass. This year's event started on a shaky note amidst the controversial ban on Russian and Belarusian players, and the WTA and ATP's decision to strip the Championships of its ranking points.

However, this year also saw the biggest prize money in Wimbledon's history (£40,00,00,000). The London crowd rose to a new champion at the All England Club after 23-year-old Elena Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to lift the trophy. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, continued his dominance at the grass-court Major, winning his fourth title in a row and seventh overall.

Wimbledon was not lacking in drama, entertainment and intense rivalries. Some players let their tennis do the talking, while others made certain that their opinions were heard.

Here's a look at the eight best quotes from players at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

#8 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios - 3rd round

Stefanos Tsitsipas entered Wimbledon on a high after winning his first ATP tournament on grass at the Mallorca Championships.

After breezing past his opponents in the first two rounds, he squared off against the mercurial Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios entered the tie with a slight edge after humbling the Greek at the Halle Open in June.

The mouthwatering encounter went down as one of the most talked-about matches in the tournament. Both players were fined a decent chunk of their match fee for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tsitsipas in particular completely lost his cool, hoisting the ball towards the stands on two occasions and almost hitting a member of the crowd. Kyrgios was also charged with verbal abuse towards the linesman.

The Australian got the better of Tsistipas in a thrilling four-set match 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7). The bitter Greek shared his opinions in the post-match press conference.

"It's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. He also has a very evil side," Tsitsipas said.

#7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios - 3rd round

Nick Kyrgios was ecstatic after his win over Tsitsipas in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. After hearing the Greek's comments about him in the post-match press conference, the Australian shot back by questioning the allegations made by the fourth seed.

"Im not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium. I didn't do anything. To come here and say I bullied him and stuff thats just soft, we're not cut from the same cloth," Nick Kyrgios said.

#6 Ajla Tomljanovic vs Alize Cornet - 4th round

After reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon, Ajla Tomljanovic revealed how she had to relocate mid-tournament after her father booked her accommodation for only the first week at Wimbledon.

"He's like, 'Ajla, hungry rats swim the fastest', whatever that means. I'm like, 'well, I'm not a rat and I'm not hungry. I just want my house from the beginning till the end, or maybe you should believe in me a little more," Tomjlanovic said.

The Australian got the better of Alize Cornet in the fourth round but fell to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

#5 Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan - 1st round

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams made her much-awaited comeback at the 2022 Wimbledon championships. She entered the tournament as a wildcard, only to be eliminated by Harmony Tan in an engrossing first-round match.

At her post-match press conference, Williams revealed her intentions to play at the US Open, where she won her first Major in 1999.

“When you are at home, especially in New York, and knowing that the US Open is the first Grand Slam I have won, it is definitely something super special. Your first time is always special. I have a lot of motivation to improve and to play at home,” Serena Williams said.

#4 Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet - 3rd round

There was a sense of disbelief on Court No. 1 during the third-round clash between Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet, as the World No. 1, who was on a 37-match winning streak, was outplayed by the 32-year-old French player.

Cornet put up a flawless display, ousting the Pole in straight sets. The victory saw her reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Following her incredible win, Cornet revealed that she plays her best tennis when she is "relaxed" and has "nothing to lose."

"I play a bit more relaxed when I'm not the favorite, I have nothing to lose and that makes me more dangerous. I hit my shots more relaxed and I hit them better from the back of the court," Cornet said.

#3 Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz - Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal overcame an abdominal injury to topple Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in a memorable five-set contest in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

After the first set, when the Spaniard took a medical timeout, it looked like he might call it quits. However, the 36-year-old hung in and gave it his all, winning the marathon match in four hours and 20 minutes.

Taylor Fritz was left devastated after the grueling encounter and shared his thoughts about how difficult it is to beat the best players at Grand Slams.

"It all depends on what attitude you have. These guys are very good in Slams. To beat them, you also have to beat the name, believing you can do it. Its a difficult fence to overcome, but I still belive that they can be beaten. Only you have to go down to hell to achieve it," Fritz said.

#2 Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz - Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal defied all the odds to get the better of Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. He was advised by his team to retire during the tie after suffering an injury to his abdomen.

With the calendar year Grand Slam on the line, Nadal refused to throw in the towel and dug deep to secure an inspired win over the American. The World No. 3 sent tennis fans around the globe into a frenzy with his never-say-die attitude and spoke about his interactions with his team during the match.

"They told me I needed to retire, I did it a couple of times in my career, its something I hate doing, so I keep trying," Nadal said in his post match press conference.

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios - Final

Novak Djokovic went up against the temperamental Nick Kyrgios in the final at SW19 having lost to the Australian in their two previous meetings.

The duo have not had the best of relationships in the past, but Djokovic appreciated the 27-year-old for supporting him during his Australian Open saga earlier this year. They exchanged friendly messages on social media before the title match.

Djokovic came out on top in four sets in the final to secure his first Major title in 2022. In his post-match interview, Djokovic called Kyrgios a "phenomenal tennis player" and said he hoped it was the start of a "wonderful relationship" between the former foes.

"Congrats to you and your team, and I wish you all the best. I really respect you a lot. I think you are a phenomenal tennis player and athlete, an amazing talent. I never thought I was going to say so many nice things about you considering the relationship. Okay, it’s officially a bromance. Hopefully, this is the start of a wonderful relationship between the two of us, off the court as well," Novak Djokovic said.

