9 players to win 25 consecutive matches since 2000, featuring Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

Winning matches at the highest competitive level of any sport is tough. With Iga Swiatek's win over Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the Italian Open, she marked her 25th consecutive win. She has become a part of an elite group of players. Going on a winning streak of 25 is a massive effort and since the start of the century, only nine players have managed this feat.

Players going on winning streaks signifies their peak performance and perseverance. With the tour being so competitive, it requires great skill and precision to string together a series of wins, let alone 25.

Here is a list of nine players in an elite group of players with 25 winning streaks since 2000.

#9 Venus Williams - 35 matches in 2000

Venus Williams went on a blistering 35 match-winning spree which yielded six titles. The six titles included two Grand Slams, Wimbledon and the US Open. To top it off, she also added an Olympic Gold medal to her trophy closet.

These 35 consecutive wins remain the longest in the WTA in the 21st century.

#8 Serena Williams - 25 matches in 2013-14

Serena Williams joined her elder sister in this select group of players in 2013-14. 2013 was an excellent season for Williams. She won in Roland Garros and US Open while also winning the tour finals. She had a 14 match winning streak that she lost at the Cincinnati Open, but went on another win-streak as the year progressed. She went on to win 25 consecutive matches and continued her run in 2014, where she lost in the fourth round of the Australian open to Ana Ivanovic.

#7 Justine Henin - 32 matches in 2007-08

The Belgian tennis player with seven Grand Slams to her name went on a hot winning spree in 2007. Justine Henin's winning spree began at the Roger's Cup. She also won a US Open during this period, her seventh Grand Slam. Maria Sharapova ended her run at the 2008 Australian Open.

#6 Victoria Azarenka - 26 matches in 2012

Victoria Azarenka went on a 26 match winning streak which also helped her claim her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open. Marion Bartoli ended her winning streak in Miami the same year.

#5 Iga Swiatek - 27 matches in 2022

Iga Swiatek has become the latest entry on this list. After marking her 25th consecutive win at the Italian Open, the Pole has now won 27 matches in a row after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA tour and the 2020 French Open champion will be eager to add to her tally of Grand Slams this year, starting with the 2022 French Open. Iga Swiatek is 36-3 for the season so far.

Murray Tennis players to win 25 consecutive matches since 2000:Hologic @WTA TourV. WilliamsS. WilliamsHeninAzarenkaFedererNadalDjokovicMurray Tennis players to win 25 consecutive matches since 2000:Hologic @WTA Tour✅ V. Williams✅ S. Williams✅ Henin✅ Azarenka✅ @iga_swiatek@atptour✅ Federer✅ Nadal✅ Djokovic✅ Murray https://t.co/zpIyHgsMCW

#4 Andy Murray - 28 matches in 2016-17

Andy Murray went on an impressive 28 match winning streak in 2016. The three-time Grand Slam champion became World No. 1 in November 2016. During this run, he won five ATP titles and two Masters 1000 titles. He also won the ATP finals title against Novak Djokovic in the final. The winning streak eventually ended in the 2017 Doha final against Djokovic.

#3 Rafael Nadal - 32 matches in 2008

Rafael Nadal set the tennis world alight with his 32 match winning streak in 2008. He collected the French Open and Wimbledon along the way as well. The King of Clay won in Hamburg and the French Open. He then went on to win the grasscourt event in Queens and his first Wimbledon title. He followed this up with a Masters 1000 title in Canada on hardcourt. Djokovic cut short Nadal's dream run in the semifinals at Cincinnati.

#2 Roger Federer - 41 matches in 2006-07

Roger Federer accomplished his longest winning streak between 2006 and 2007. This run yielded the US Open, the Australian Open and the ATP Finals. The run ended in a shock upset when Guillermo Canas beat the Swiss maestro at Indian Wells.

#1 Novak Djokovic - 43 matches in 2010-11

Novak Djokovic racked up a 43 match win streak starting in 2010, the third-best winning streak in men's international tennis. After winning two Davis Cup matches in 2010, he went on a blistering run in 2011. Djokovic won seven back-to-back titles, including the Australian Open. He also added four Masters 1000 titles to his list. His run was cut short by Federer at the semifinals of the French Open.

While Iga Swiatek is yet to cross 30 or 40 matches, the Pole's current form won't make that a difficult goal to achieve. Iga Swiatek has won at least one set per match at the Italian Open via a bagel or breadstick (a 6-0 or 6-1 score). She will face either Daria Kasatkina or Ons Jabuer in the final.

