9 tennis players who held the World No. 1 ranking for 100 or more weeks ft. Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams

Computerized rankings for tennis players have been in effect since August 23, 1973, and the No.1 ranking has been held by 56 players so far, 28 each on men's and women's circuits. Here's a look at 9 players who have spent more than 100 weeks at the top spot.

9 players with the most weeks at No.1 in tennis:

#9 Chris Evert

Chris Evert opens the list at No.9 with 260 weeks

Evert was ranked World No. 1 for 260 weeks and was the year-end World No. 1 singles player seven times (1974–78, 1980, 1981). The American managed to hold the top spot for 113 consecutive weeks. She is widely considered to be one of the most dominant claycourt tennis players of all time in women's tennis, with seven French Open crowns and a claycourt win percentage of 94.55%.

#8 Jimmy Connors

Connors at the 1976 Wimbledon Championships

Eighth on the list is Jimmy Connors, who spent 268 weeks as the World No.1, including 160 consecutive weeks. He lasted five years at the No.1 position, from 1974 to 1978. Connors won eight Grand Slam titles in his career. He holds two prominent records in men's tennis in the Open Era — most singles titles at 109, and most match wins at 1274.

#7 Ivan Lendl

Lendl spent 270 weeks at the top spot.

Czech legend Ivan Lendl spent a total of 270 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings. He also spent 157 consecutive weeks at the top spot and held the year-end no.1 position four times. Lendl won eight Majors and holds the record for eight consecutive final appearances at the US Open, including three consecutive titles.

#6 Pete Sampras

Sampras holds the record for most consecutive year-end world no.1 finishes

Pete Sampras spent a total of 286 weeks at the top spot, including 101 consecutive weeks. He ended the year as the World No. 1 six times in a row, which still stands as a record. Sampras won 14 Grand Slam titles, including seven Wimbledon and five US Open trophies. His serve is widely considered one of the greatest ever.

#5 Roger Federer

Federer has spent 237 consecutive weeks at the top spot

Swiss ace Roger Federer has spent a total of 310 weeks at the No.1 ranking, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. He has finished five seasons at the top spot. Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles and held the record alone for over 11 years. He holds the record for most Wimbledon titles — eight — and joint-most (with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras) at the US Open — five. Federer remains the only player to win five Major championships at three different slams.

#4 Serena Williams

Serena has held the top spot for 319 weeks

Serena Williams has been the World No. 1 for a total of 319 weeks. She has also spent 186 consecutive weeks at the top spot. Williams held the year-end No.1 position five times in her career. She won 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles, the most in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time. She is the only player to accomplish a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

#3 Martina Navratrilova

Navratilova spent 156 consecutive weeks at the top

Navratilova was the top-ranked player for a total of 332 weeks, including 156 consecutive weeks (almost three years) between 1982 and 1985. She won 18 Grand Slam titles and had nine spells at the top of the rankings. Also, she is the only player to have been ranked World No. 1 in both singles and doubles for over four years.

#2 Steffi Graf

Graf is the only tennis player to win the golden slam

Graf held the top spot for a WTA record of 377 weeks. She also holds the joint record of 186 consecutive weeks (shared with Serena Williams) at No.1. She won 22 Majors and is the only player to win the Golden Slam in tennis — all four Grand Slams and the Olympic Gold in the same year (1988). She is also the only player apart from Roger Federer to have held the No. 1 ranking for over 100 weeks in her first spell at the summit.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic holds the record for most weeks at No.1

Novak Djokovic has spent a total of 389 weeks at the No.1 ranking and may well add more to the list before his career finishes. Djokovic has also spent 122 consecutive weeks at the top spot and holds the record for most year-end No.1 finishes — seven. The Serb also holds the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis, having won his 23rd at this year's French Open. Djokovic currently sits in the second position in the ATP rankings.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis