9 Tennis stars with their own signature logos ft. Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka

In the world of tennis, only a few stars have reached the level of success to have a signature logo. These logos reflect their journeys as tennis players and embody their style and legacy. From Roger Federer’s classic “RF” to Rafael Nadal’s powerful “Raging Bull," these symbols go beyond mere branding and capture each player’s essence and their success as some of the biggest athletes of all time.

Each logo tells a story, becoming an iconic part of the player’s identity and instantly connecting with fans. These logos are so recognizable that a player can be identified by their symbol alone. Going beyond traditional endorsements, these logos have evolved into powerful symbols, representing the players’ achievements and influence.

Here we take a look at some tennis players who have their own signature logos.

#9 Dominic Thiem

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem is one of the tennis players who has his own personal logo. The former World No. 3, who recently bid goodbye to tennis, won his only major title at the US Open in 2020. He has a total of 17 titles to his name and owing to his aggressive style, he is among the most well-known players of the last two decades.

Trending

Thiem's personal logo is designed as a stylized “D” and “T, referring to his initials, and he was often seen on court wearing T-shirts with the logo.

Expand Tweet

#8 Andrey Rublev

With 16 ATP tour titles including the 2024 Madrid Open, Andrey Rublev has earned a place for himself in the tennis world. The Russian tennis star is currently ranked No. 8 in men’s singles and in addition to his on-court success has built a strong personal brand.

Rublev wears his own clothing brand, Rublo, which he launched in 2023. The brand supports underprivileged kids and is represented by a logo that looks like a bird. The design was introduced in his brand launch video.

In addition to offering tennis apparel and casual wear, the brand's logo has become synonymous with the tennis star himself, who is frequently seen sporting it on and off the court.

Expand Tweet

#7 Daniil Medvedev

Another tennis player to have his own logo is Russian star Daniil Medvedev. HIs logo was launched last year and captures his unique game and personality.

Building on his partnership with Lacoste, the World No.4 introduced his own co-branded collection with the iconic brand, launched it at the Australian Open last year.

Talking about the collaboration, he said (via ATP):

“To have this special line with Lacoste is not only exciting, it speaks for the business relationship we have. It already started some years ago when Lacoste asked me to help bring a tennis shoe to the market, which we very successfully accomplished together.

"To now put this special Daniil M line/logo on my clothes makes me very happy and I hope to see many fans wear these products.”

Expand Tweet

#6 Jannik Sinner

In partnership with Nike, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, unveiled his personal logo in 2022 on social media. His logo is shaped like a fox.

The World No.1 was recently seen sporting new apparel and gear and following his phenomenal year on the tour this year, the logo has been getting more recognition lately than it did when it was launched.

Explaining the logo's design, the Italian said (via Tennis.com):

“The logo is a fox, and this is its nose. Fox was my nickname at school… The ears of the fox represent the mountains, where I come from, and where I spent my days skiing as a child.”

The design of the logo also includes a stylized form of the letters "J" and "S" in the bottom left corner.

Expand Tweet

#5 Naomi Osaka

In 2020, Nike revealed the new logo for international tennis star Naomi Osaka, followed by a new clothing line that included sportswear and accessories. The logo captures Osaka's rich multi-cultural heritage.

The logo also draws inspiration from her love of Japanese culture, anime, and Comme des Garçons. The logo's hand-drawn approach was inspired by Wabi-Sabi, an aesthetic that appreciates beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete," according to the designer, Allison Olson.

Expand Tweet

The other inspiration for the logo was of a cherry blossom, reflecting her approach to her journey in life as well as an athlete. The flower grows in Haiti, Japan, and the United States, and thus its inclusion representing Osaka's multi-cultural heritage, and thus the logo encapsulates various aspects of her personality and personal journey.

#4 Andy Murray

In celebration of becoming the first man in 77 years to win Wimbledon in 2013, Andy Murray unveiled his personal logo prior to the 2015 Australian Open.

Murray switched his clothing sponsor from Adidas to Under Armour and the launch of the logo followed soon thereafter. Explaining the intricacies of the logo, Dan Calderwood, design director at Aesop, said (via The Guardian):

“We wanted to create a modern mark that captures Andy’s energy and spirit whilst subtly referencing his affinity with the number 77. It’s simple and striking, with heraldic cues that echo his dominance on the court.”

More recently, Murray partnered with the British company Castore to create AMC, the Andy Murray Collection by Castore. This distinctive symbol is showcased by the tennis star on various occasions and is a bird-like symbol.

Expand Tweet

#3 Novak Djokovic

As the record holder of the highest number of Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic could not be an exception when it came to having a personal logo. However, Djokovic's logo transcends the traditional use of initials, incorporating deeper layers of meaning.

Expand Tweet

The Serb launched his logo in 2012 with a YouTube video that started with a statement appearingon screen:

“The greater the challenge the more the glory in overcoming it.”

The logo stems from Djokovic's cultural identity and his association with his roots. Therefore, as it resembles medieval Serbian initials, the logo is a homage to his country and roots, Serbia. Secondly, Djokovic also wanted his logo to refer to the the concept of dreams, aspirations and freedom which is why it resembles a flying bird.

#2 Roger Federer

One of the most popular logos in tennis, with fans often seen wearing a cap adorned it , is Roger Federer's logo.

The logo incorporates the tennis star's initials and was designed by his wife Mirka in 2003. She did so for a fragrance brand she started and was first spotted on a white blazer Roger Federer wore three years later.

Expand Tweet

While the brand started by Mirka did not last, Federer continued using it and soon after, it was changed by Nike to how it is now seen. After Federer's partnership with Nike ended when he joined hands with Uniqlo, the ownership of the logo was transferred to Tenro OG, a company formed by the Swiss himself.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Former World No.1 and holder of the most French Open titles in history, Rafael Nadal recently bid adieu to tennis. As one of the greatest tennis players of all time, his personal logo is also a well-recognised symbol in the world of tennis.

Unlike other tennis stars, his logo is not based on his initials, nor does it hold any reference to his name. It is instead related to his nickname, "the raging bull." The logo is a stylised version of a bull in a black-and-white design.

Expand Tweet

The logo was seen for the first time in 2013 and since then, Nadal is often seen sporting the same on his tennis apparel and kits.

As the Spaniard hung up his racquet at the Davis Cup this week, his sponsor Nike, which owns the rights to the logo, honored him by displaying his logo and image next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The brand also changed its display pictures across social media to the Raging Bull logo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here