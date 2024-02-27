Where did Roger Federer's 'RF' logo originate? All you need to know about the Swiss maestro's iconic symbol and his wife Mirka's involvement in it

Roger Federer's signature RF logo was designed by his wife Mirka for a fragrance brand she started in 2003.

The "RF" logo comes from his initials and was first seen in 2006 when it was spotted on his famous white blazer. The fragrance line Federer's wife started did not last but the Swiss continued to use the logo, which was later modified by Nike to what it is today, an R and an F joined together.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's partnership with Nike ended in 2018 and he signed a 10-year deal with Uniqlo worth $330 million. Federer's trademark logo was registered by Nike but the ownership was later transferred to Tenro AG, which is a company formed by the Swiss himself.

This happened in 2020, two years after the former World No. 1's association with the sports brand ended because they wanted to have a transition period where they would sell off the remaining clothing that had the "RF" logo.

Federer spent the remaining years of his career after 2018 wearing Uniqlo clothing. He also became the shareholder of shoe apparel brand On in 2019, with his signature shoe "The Roger" coming out in 2020.

On has since signed a few popular tennis players, most notably women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Ben Shelton also signed with them and has been sponsored for clothing since 2023.

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022

Roger Federer at the Shanghai Masters 2023

Federer retired from tennis in 2022, with his final match coming at the Laver Cup. The Swiss partnered Rafael Nadal in a doubles fixture, which they lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer's last season of his tennis career came in 2021, during which he won nine out of 13 matches. He started the year at the Qatar Open where he reached the quarterfinals and this was followed by an opening-round exit at the Geneva Open. The Swiss then competed at the French Open where he reached the fourth round before withdrawing due to an injury.

During the grass-court season, Federer lost in the second round of the Halle Open. He then triumphed over Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego in the opening rounds at Wimbledon. In the quarterfinals, he was defeated by current World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Federer retired with 20 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, including a whopping eight Wimbledon titles.

