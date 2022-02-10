A fan's tribute to Juan Martin del Potro: In defiance of the tennis Gods

My earliest memory of Juan Martin del Potro involved watching him, clad in all-black with a brilliant yellow headband, destroy Roger Federer on an early September morning in 2009. This giant of a man, standing six feet and six inches from the ground, pummeled the uncrowned God-Emperor of tennis with forehand after forehand after forehand right in front of my eyes.

But the strange thing was, I felt no hatred.

And I should have. There is no question about that. Back then, one simply did not defeat the Swiss in New York. 41 matches across a span of six years were there as proof to show that you did not. From Albert Costa in 2004 all the way down to Novak Djokovic in 2009, they had all tried. Nothing doing.

The Argentine was all that stood between Federer and a record 6th consecutive title at Flushing Meadows. Another win, and Bill Tilden would have company after an 84 year-long wait. The Open Era had never seen anything like it, nor would it see anything similar again. Forget five titles on the trot, the US Open has not even seen consecutive champions for two years in a row since then. Anyway, I digress.

The point is, no one had remembered to pass on this vital information to Juan Martin del Potro before he woke up on 14 September 2009. Because when he took on the reigning Wimbledon and French Open champion in front of an expectant American audience, he did not look the least bit flustered.

Of course, he lost the first set. But in that era, you were lucky to come away with losing just one set to Federer. Once the nerves settled and once he sunk his teeth into the enormity of the situation, you could see del Potro get into his own rhythm. And what rhythm it was.

It was not the safe-but-effective ploy of defensive baselining, à la Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray. It was not one to rely solely on a serve that took advantage of his height and then put all faith in the Almighty when it came to tie-breakers. It was not the brashness of youth (del Potro was the youngest player in the top 10 at that point) that involved hitting the ball as hard as one could.

Instead, it was the refined aggression of a man who was born to play tennis. Everything in Juan Martin del Potro's game led up to that forehand, and he understood it like a bird understands aerodynamics. He would serve and position himself for that hammer to come down. He would move things around with a backhand just to have one go with his forehand. More often than not, one of his forehands would do.

As a child who grew up adoring Federer, this was a brand of tennis I could get behind. Would that translate to trophies? I did not know and I did not care. Just watching Juan Martin del Potro was satisfying enough.

Juan Martin del Potro is a testament to how injuries can derail even the most promising of careers

Juan Martin del Potro's stream of injuries began in 2010, and he was never the same again

The injuries started a few months after he won the 2009 US Open. Juan Martin del Potro missed three Majors in 2010 and did not get past the fourth round in any the next year. 2012 was better, where he reached three quarterfinals in addition to winning the Olympic bronze medal with a victory over Djokovic in the decider.

2013 saw him reach his first Grand Slam semifinal in four years, only to be hit with a second wrist injury in 2014. More than two years after that, the 'Tower of Tandil' returned to Wimbledon (third-round exit) and then picked up from where he left off at the Olympics.

The Argentinian won the silver medal this time around, with wins over Djokovic (first round), Roberto Bautista Agut (quarterfinals) and Nadal (semifinals). He progressed to the quarterfinals at the US Open the same year, the semifinals the next year and the finals in 2018. And then, a knee injury.

TENNIS @Tennis



In 2018, Juan Martin del Potro captured his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, reached his career-high ranking of No. 3 and got to his second Grand Slam final at the US Open.



That was all after FOUR wrist surgeries.



@delpotrojuan | #grandedelpo DID YOU KNOW?In 2018, Juan Martin del Potro captured his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, reached his career-high ranking of No. 3 and got to his second Grand Slam final at the US Open.That was all after FOUR wrist surgeries. DID YOU KNOW?In 2018, Juan Martin del Potro captured his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, reached his career-high ranking of No. 3 and got to his second Grand Slam final at the US Open.That was all after FOUR wrist surgeries.@delpotrojuan | #grandedelpo

This was how it was with del Potro -- he would reach the form of his life and the tennis Gods would strike him down. He would come back stronger and just as he started finding his groove again, the ground would fall from underneath his feet. Which is why his last match, assuming it is his last ever match, against Federico Delbonis in the first round of the 2022 Argentina Open, is so fitting.

Juan Martin del Potro could not have asked for a better farewell match

Juan Martin del Potro received the farewell he deserved from his home crowd in Buenos Aires

Almost three years after the knee injury in 2019, Juan Martin del Potro walked out to the reception of a lifetime. Every tennis player dreams of days like that, and only a few ever manage to experience them.

José Morgado @josemorgado



It was so emotional. And nice to see him trying to be competitive in the 2nd set.



Will he play Rio next week? I hope so Juan Martín Del Potro loses his comeback match in Buenos Aires, 6-1, 6-3 vs. Federico Delbonis.It was so emotional. And nice to see him trying to be competitive in the 2nd set.Will he play Rio next week? I hope so Juan Martín Del Potro loses his comeback match in Buenos Aires, 6-1, 6-3 vs. Federico Delbonis.It was so emotional. And nice to see him trying to be competitive in the 2nd set.Will he play Rio next week? I hope so 😥 https://t.co/7U22bFyFnz

A raucous Buenos Aires crowd watched their countryman play once again, treating them once more to the fabled forehand that destroyed more than one God. It was not his best match; he has seen better days than the 6-1, 6-3 loss. But the scoreline was secondary, even immaterial.

The joy of supporting Juan Martin del Potro comes from simply watching him play, a classic case of the journey being more important than the destination. It lies in watching a figure that should not, according to the conventional laws of physics, move with such speed do it nonetheless. It involves waiting with bated breath for one perfect shot that, without fail, delivers on its promise.

And how fitting is it that the 33-year-old, amid tears streaming down his face, lost his final service game? The tennis Gods would always have the last laugh. The house always wins. Never hope, and never love anything. Because February takes it all away.

At least that is what I thought until I caught his press conference after the match. Frankly, I expected him to be more dismayed and disheartened. I would have understood if he had kicked and screamed on his way out. Not because that is the type of person he is, but simply because if there is one player in tennis history who has the right to do so, it is him.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "We may never see again. To be honest, it's a moment I never wanted to happen. (...) I will always leave the window open, but if I have played my last game today, I'm leaving happy."



Juan Martin del Potro "We may never see again. To be honest, it's a moment I never wanted to happen. (...) I will always leave the window open, but if I have played my last game today, I'm leaving happy."Juan Martin del Potro https://t.co/yU8vGILeeH

But he did not. Instead, Juan Martin del Potro looked no different from his usual composed self that graced the tennis court for 17 years. He said, and I quote:

"If today was my last match, I'm leaving happy. I gave everything I had until the last point and I am at peace with myself. My last game was in front of people and not in a conference."

Upon hearing that, his final act of leaving the headband on the net took on a new meaning. It was more than just farewell. It was the final act of defiance against the Gods by a man who had outlasted all that they threw against him.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports 1 Grand Slam title (2009 US Open)

1 Grand Slam finalist (2018 US Open)

1 ATP World Tour Finals finalist (2009)

4 ATP Masters 1000 titles

22 ATP titles

🥉Olympic Bronze (London 2012)

🥈Olympic Silver (Rio 2016)

Best hug



Gracias Juan Martin Del Potro.



#delpo 1 Grand Slam title (2009 US Open)1 Grand Slam finalist (2018 US Open)1 ATP World Tour Finals finalist (2009)4 ATP Masters 1000 titles22 ATP titles🥉Olympic Bronze (London 2012)🥈Olympic Silver (Rio 2016)Best hugGraciasJuan Martin Del Potro. 🏆1 Grand Slam title (2009 US Open)🏆1 Grand Slam finalist (2018 US Open)🏆1 ATP World Tour Finals finalist (2009)🏆4 ATP Masters 1000 titles🏆22 ATP titles🥉Olympic Bronze (London 2012)🥈Olympic Silver (Rio 2016)🎾Best hugGracias🇦🇷Juan Martin Del Potro.#delpo https://t.co/SGAwTfFUeQ

Try as they did, they could not drag him off the court unless it was on his own terms. The loss to Delbonis was infinitely better than bowing down to the invisible pullings of fate.

In the end, that is all that matters in Juan Martin del Potro's tragic story. He left happily.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala