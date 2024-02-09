Abu Dhabi Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (8) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: February 10, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Top seed Elena Rybakina will square off against Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open on Saturday.

After a first round bye, Rybakina faced Danielle Collins in the second round and staged a comeback to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. She then took on lucky loser Cristina Bucsa in the quarterfinal.

Rybakina breezed through the opening set as she claimed it for the loss of just one game. Bucsa upped her level at the start of the second set to go 3-1 up, but wasn't able to sustain it after that. The Kazakh bagged five of the next six games to score a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Samsonova handed Lesia Tsurenko a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown in the first round. She followed it up with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to reach the last eight, where fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova awaited her.

Samsonova kicked off the proceedings with a break of serve and held on to the advantage until she served for the opener at 5-4. Krejcikova broke back at this point to level the score, but the Russian scooped the next couple of games to take the set.

Samsonova broke her opponent's serve twice in the second set to jump ahead 5-2. Krejcikova stopped her from closing out the match as she went on a two-game run to keep herself in contention. But the Russian wasn't to be denied and closed out the match on her next go for a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Samsonova leads Rybakina 4-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 China Open in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-140) Liudmila Samsonova +170 -1.5 (+333) Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

After a tough battle against Collins, Rybakina had a relatively easier time against Bucsa in the previous round. Her serve was much better and her ground game looked sharp as well.

After a dismal start to the season, Samsonova has once again come alive in Abu Dhabi. She had crashed out in the first round of all three tournaments she competed in before this. But she has now made it to the semifinals here for the second straight year.

Samsonova is yet to drop a set in Abu Dhabi. She cruised through her first couple of matches, but encountered some resistance against Krejcikova in the quarterfinals. She stumbled while trying to close out both the sets, but didn't let the situation go out of hand.

Samsonova has turned out to be Rybakina's kryptonite. The Russian is able to match the Kazakh shot for shot in terms of power and depth, while being excellent on serve too.

Samsonova does have an off day when she commits error after error, but that has yet to happen against Rybakina. The former Wimbledon champion will need to put her best foot forward, or else the Russian is likely to maintain her perfect record in this rivalry.

Pick: Liudmila Samsonova to win in three sets.