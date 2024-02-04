Abu Dhabi Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins

Date: February 6, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins preview

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Naomi Osaka will take on Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday, February 6.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam singles champion is on her comeback trail after taking a break for the birth of her first child, daughter Shai. She won her first match back on tour at the Brisbane International against Tamara Korpatsch but was beaten by former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the following round.

At the Australian Open, Osaka lost to another former Top 10 player, Caroline Garcia in straight sets 4-6, 6-7(2).

Osaka is a wildcard entrant in the singles draw and is also set to feature in the doubles draw with Ons Jabeur.

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, also kicked off her 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International. She beat compatriot Hailey Baptiste in round one but lost to 15th seed Zhu Lin in the second round. The American lost to top seed Elise Mertens at the Hobart International the following week.

Collins beat three-time Grand Slam singles champion Angelique Kerber in the first round of the Australian Open 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. However, she fell to top seed Iga Swiatek in the next round in a thrilling three-setter.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Naomi Osaka leads the head-to-head 3-1 against Danielle Collins. Collins, however, won their last match at the 2022 US Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka Danielle Collins

(Odds to be added once made available)

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Australian Open - Gett Images

Naomi Osaka's match against Danielle Collins promises to be an exciting one.

The Japanese star is 1-2 ever since her comeback and is yet to get off the blocks this season. Collins, a former Grand Slam finalist, has also had an indifferent start, with a 2-3 record since the start of the season.

Both players head into their matchup with similar game styles. Both Osaka and Collins would look to dictate play with their powerful serves and aggressive baseline games.

While Osaka would primarily look to dominate with her forehand, Collins would look to make inroads with her serve.

The match could eventually boil down to who keeps the points shorter and even possibly comes to the net more considering the searing heat in Abu Dhabi.

Pick: Naomi Osaka in three sets.

