Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daria Kasatkina vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: February 05, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA

Daria Kasatkina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Daria Kasatkina plays a forehand against Yulia Putintseva in her third-round match at the Australian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

2024 Abu Dhabi finalist Daria Kasatkina will face Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday, 5 February.

27-year-old Kasatkina is the third seed at the event and received a bye in the first round. She has a 6-3 win-loss record this season, as she reached the quarterfinal at the Adelaide International last month, where she lost to the eventual champion Madison Keys.

At the 2025 Australian Open, she reached the fourth round without dropping a set, with straight-set wins against Viktoriya Tomova, Yafan Wang, and Yulia Putintseva, before going down in a three-set marathon against Emma Navarro.

On the other hand, World No. 51 Ashlyn Krueger defeated her compatriot McCartney Kessler 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open 2025.

20-year-old Krueger started the season by reaching the Quarterfinals at the Brisbane International and Adelaide International. However, she suffered a tough loss against Ajla Tomljanovic in the very first round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Ashlyn Krueger celebrates victory over Mccartney Kessler during their match on day two of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Daria Kasatkina and Ashlyn Krueger met twice in the last 12 months. Their first meeting was also in the second round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, which Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-5. They met again in the second round of the Charleston Open, in which Kasatkina won 6-3, 0-6, 6-1. As a result, Kasatkina leads their head-to-head record 2-0.

Daria Kasatkina vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Daria Kasatkina vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Former World No. 8 Daria Kasatkina is making her third appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open. She reached the Quarterfinal in 2023 when she lost to Qinwen Zheng in straight sets.

In 2024, she lost to Elena Rybakina in the final, so she has a good record at the event. The former World No. 8 is in 12th place in the Live WTA Rankings, so she needs to reach the semifinal to maintain her 11th rank.

Kasatkina reached the finals of six WTA Tour events in 2024 so she would be hoping to reach her first at Abu Dhabi in 2025.

20-year-old Krueger could become World No. 50 in the Live WTA Rankings with a win against Kasatkina, so she would have extra motivation to match her highest WTA Ranking.

The American youngster had surprisingly bageled Kasatkina in their last meeting in Charleston, so she could have some high hopes despite the previous losses against Kasatkina.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets

