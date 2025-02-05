Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

Date: February 06, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur preview

Elena Rybakina plays a forehand shot in her second round match at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Source: Getty

Top seed Elena Rybakina will take on Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday (Feb. 6).

World No. 5 Rybakina got a bye in the first round and faced American qualifier Katie Volynets in the second round. She had a slow start as she lost the first set 2-6, but made a comeback to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4.

The 25-year-old from Kazakhstan has a 7-2 win-loss record this season. She started her season at the United Cup, where she helped her team reach the semifinal with three consecutive wins, before losing to Iga Swiatek in the semifinal.

At the Australian Open, she reached the last 16 without dropping a set, securing victories against the Australian wildcard Emerson Jones, American wildcard Iva Jovic and Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, before losing to the eventual champion Madison Keys in three sets.

On the other hand, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur knocked out seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(4), 7-5 in the first round and defeated Japanese qualifier Wakana Sonobe 6-3, 6-3 in the second round.

The 30-year-old Jabeur has a 8-3 win-loss record this season. She reached the third round at the Australian Open by beating Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina and Colombia's Camila Osorio in straight sets, before losing to 8th seed Emma Navarro in three sets.

Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her second round match at the Mubdala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur have had a close rivalry, as the Tunisian leads 3-2 but four of their five matches were decided in the third set. However, Rybakina won their most famous meeting, the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur odds

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur prediction

The defending champion at the event, Rybakina will be the favorite to win this match as she has a winning streak of five matches in Abu Dhabi. She had beaten Danielle Collins, Cristina Busca, Liudmila Samsonova and Daria Kasatkina to win the title last year.

Rybakina would also have extra motivation to win this match, as she needs to win the title to maintain her fifth place in the WTA Rankings. She has not won any WTA title on hard courts since winning the Abu Dhabi Open last year, so it would be a perfect place to end her drought.

World No. 33 Jabeur lost in the quarterfinal of the Abu Dhabi Open last year against Beatriz Haddad Maia, after winning the second round against Emma Raducanu.

She has not reached the semifinal of any WTA Tour event since winning the Ningbo Open title in 2023. She has lost the last six quarterfinal matches since winning her last title 17 months back.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

