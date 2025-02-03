Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Marketa Vondrousova
Date: February 04, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA
Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
Two wildcards, grand slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Marketa Vondrousova, will face each other in the first round of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday.
Raducanu will be looking to avoid her third consecutive loss, as she lost 0-6, 1-6 to Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open and then lost 7-5, 5-7, 5-7 to Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the Singapore Open.
On the other hand, 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova remained out of the action due to a hand injury after the 2024 Wimbledon. She made a comeback at the Adelaide International last month and won her first match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2.
In her second match, Czech Republic's Vondrousova won the first set 6-4 against the sixth seed Diana Shnaider but withdrew due to an injury in the second set. She also withdrew from the 2025 Australian Open.
Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head
Emma Raducanu and Marketa Vondrousova are level 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings. Raducanu won their first meeting at the 2021 Wimbledon in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The southpaw took revenge at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by winning 6-1, 6-1.
Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
World No. 56 Raducanu is making her second appearance at the event. She made her debut at the Abu Dhabi Open last year when she defeated Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. However, she suffered a second-round loss against Ons Jabeur 4-6, 1-6.
Raducanu has not won any WTA title, nor reached final of any WTA event since winning the 2021 US Open, so she would be eager to do it now. She also needs to improve her ranking, so that she can get direct entry at the WTA 1000 and WTA 500 events, so a good run at the Abu Dhabi Open would help her.
Meanwhile, 26-year-old Vondrousova is also making her second appearance at the event. She made her debut at the Abu Dhabi Open in 2021 when she was the eighth seed and was stunned by Hsieh Su-wei in the first round.
Tokyo Olympics' silver-medallist, Vondrousova, had won her career's first WTA title on hard court at the 2017 Ladies Open Biel Bienne in Switzerland and has not had much success on the surface since then.
Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets