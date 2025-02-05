Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger
Date: February 06, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA
Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview
Eighth seed Leylah Fernandez will face Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday, February 6.
The World No. 27, Fernandez, is the highest ranked player left in the bottom half of the draw. The Canadian defeated the Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(3), 7-6(0) in the first round and outplayed Lulu Sun 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.
The 2021 US Open finalist started her season at the United Cup, where she defeated Donna Vekic, before losing to World No. 3 Coco Gauff. At the Australian Open, she lost to Gauff again in the third round.
On the other hand, USA's Krueger defeated her compatriot McCartney Kessler in three sets in the first round and ousted the third seed, last year's finalist Daria Kasatkina by coming back from one set down, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
The 20-year-old has a 6-3 win-loss record this season, as she also reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International and Brisbane International. At the Australian Open, she suffered a first round loss against Ajla Tomljanovic.
Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head
This will be Fernandez and Krueger's third meeting since June 2024, and they are tied 1-1 in the head-to-head record. The Canadian won 6-2, 6-1 when they first met on the grass court of Eastbourne, whereas the American won 6-4, 6-2 when they played each other in Toronto.
Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction
The 22-year-old Fernandez has never reached the final of any WTA 500 event on hard courts, but here is an opportunity for her, as she is the only seeded player left in the bottom half.
Fernandez has won three WTA titles in her career, all of them were on hard courts. But she has not reached the final of any WTA event on the surface since October 2023, so she will be eager to end the drought.
Meanwhile, Krueger has a chance to reach her career-high WTA ranking with a win against Fernandez. Her previous best rank was World No. 50, but she could reach as high as 45, by making the semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
The American youngster has lost last three quarterfinals at WTA Tour events, and has not reached any semifinal since winning her maiden WTA title in Osaka, Japan in September 2023.
Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets