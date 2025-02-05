Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: February 06, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Eighth seed Leylah Fernandez will face Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday, February 6.

The World No. 27, Fernandez, is the highest ranked player left in the bottom half of the draw. The Canadian defeated the Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(3), 7-6(0) in the first round and outplayed Lulu Sun 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.

The 2021 US Open finalist started her season at the United Cup, where she defeated Donna Vekic, before losing to World No. 3 Coco Gauff. At the Australian Open, she lost to Gauff again in the third round.

On the other hand, USA's Krueger defeated her compatriot McCartney Kessler in three sets in the first round and ousted the third seed, last year's finalist Daria Kasatkina by coming back from one set down, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 20-year-old has a 6-3 win-loss record this season, as she also reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International and Brisbane International. At the Australian Open, she suffered a first round loss against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

This will be Fernandez and Krueger's third meeting since June 2024, and they are tied 1-1 in the head-to-head record. The Canadian won 6-2, 6-1 when they first met on the grass court of Eastbourne, whereas the American won 6-4, 6-2 when they played each other in Toronto.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez TBD TBD TBD Ashlyn Krueger TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

The 22-year-old Fernandez has never reached the final of any WTA 500 event on hard courts, but here is an opportunity for her, as she is the only seeded player left in the bottom half.

Fernandez has won three WTA titles in her career, all of them were on hard courts. But she has not reached the final of any WTA event on the surface since October 2023, so she will be eager to end the drought.

Meanwhile, Krueger has a chance to reach her career-high WTA ranking with a win against Fernandez. Her previous best rank was World No. 50, but she could reach as high as 45, by making the semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

The American youngster has lost last three quarterfinals at WTA Tour events, and has not reached any semifinal since winning her maiden WTA title in Osaka, Japan in September 2023.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets

