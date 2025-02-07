Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: February 7, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Noskova plays a forehand in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

World No. 39 Linda Noskova will take on Ashlyn Krueger in the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Trending

Noskova is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. She had a promising season last year, having garnered a title-winning run in Monterrey and semfinal runs in Prague and Brisbane. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

The Czech entered Abu Dhabi on the back of a disappointing first round exit in Melbourne. She started her campaign by breezing past Magdalena Frech and Paula Badosa in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Magda Linette in the quarterfinals. Noskova defeated the Pole Linette in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Ashlyn Kruger in action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger, meanwhile, is still working towards improving her game on the main tour. She reached the third round in Madrid, New York, Beijing and Toronto last year, where she lost to Paula Badosa in straight sets.

The American arrived at Abu Dhabi on the back of a first round exit in Melbourne, at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic. She instantly made amends by moving past Mccartney Kessler in the first round before outsmarting Daria Kasatkina and Leylah Fernandez en route to the semifinals. Krueger defeated the Canadian Fernandez in three-sets, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

The head-to-head between Noskova and Krueger is locked at 0-0.

Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Linda Noskova Ashlyn Krueger

Odds will be updated when available.

Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Noskova celebrates a point in the Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin 2024 - Source: Getty

Linda Noskova is one of the fastest learners on the women's tour. At the age of 20, she has already reached three finals and captured her maiden title in Monterrey last year. The Czech is yet to drop a set in Abu Dhabi and looks determined to make a significant impact this week.

Krueger, on the contrary, has made an excellent start to the season. Apart from a mediocre performance in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Brisbane and Adelaide and is now through to the last four in Abu Dhabi. Unlike Noskova, all of her matches have gone the distance, which could affect the American's fitness levels in the next round.

Both players will fancy their chances of making it to the finals of the Abu Dhabi Open. They have similar playing styles but Noskova will be a slight favourite due to her recent record on tour. The Czech will be up against a resilient opponent in the semifinals and will need to pull out all the stops to stake her claim for the title. She should edge past Krueger on Friday.

Pick: Noskova to win in three-sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback