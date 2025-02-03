Match Details

Fixture: Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: February 4, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Jabeur plays a running forehand in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Jabeur had a mediocre season last year, reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid, Paris and Nottingham. She also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, where she lost to Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

The Tunisian will enter Abu Dhabi on the back of a quarterfinal appearance in Brisbane and a third-round finish in Melbourne. Despite a resilient effort against Emma Navarro, the American outfoxed her in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Ostapenko in action at the 2024 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, captured titles in the Adelaide International and the Linz Open last year. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in a close encounter.

The Lativian will enter Abu Dhabi on the back of a disappointing first-round exit in Melbourne. She was eliminated by Belinda Bencic in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(6). Ostapenko will be eager to get back to winning ways in Abu Dhabi.

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Jabeur leads the head-to-head against Ostapenko 3-2. She won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur Jelena Ostapenko

Odds will be updated when available.

Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jabeur plays a volleuy in the Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ons Jabeur struggled to make an impact last year after successive Major final appearances in 2022 and 2023. The Tunisian still possesses the skill-set to challenge the best players on tour, but will need to keep a check on her fitness levels. She has a versatile all-around game and amazing anticipation skills on court.

Jelena Ostapenko, on the contrary, secured a runner-up finish in the women's doubles competition of the Australian Open alongside Hsieh Su-wei. The Lativian will need to emulate the same form in singles to kick-start her season in 2025. She likes to function from the baseline and is known for her heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Jabeur looks determined to make it count this year after promising results so far. The Tunisian will face a tricky opponent in Ostapenko, who has beaten her in the past. Despite a stern challenge in the first round, Jabeur should be able to pick up the win and stay alive in Abu Dhabi.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets.

