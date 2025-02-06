Abu Dhabi Open 2025 SF: Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Belinda Bencic

Date: February 07, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic preview

Elena Rybakina in action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

2024 Abu Dhabi champion Elena Rybakina will face the 2023 Abu Dhabi champion Belinda Bencic in the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Friday, 7 February.

Trending

Top seed Rybakina has spent 4 hours and 44 minutes on court for her two matches at the tournament so far. She got a bye in the first round and dropped the first set 2-6 in her second round match against the American qualifier Katie Volynets.

The Kazakh made a comeback to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. She faced Ons Jabeur next in a repeat of 2022 Wimbledon final. Rybakina edged the Tunisian 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4) in a thriller to reach the semifinals.

On the other hand, 27-year-old Belinda Bencic has reached her first semifinal on the WTA Tour since becoming a mother. She defeated Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and outclassed Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

She defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-3 in a rematch of Tokyo Olympics final to reach the semifinals. Bencic started the event as World No. 157 but she would be back in the top 100 if she were to reach the final.

Belinda Bencic celebrates after winning a point at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Belinda Bencic are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings. Bencic won their first meeting in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, whereas Rybakina won their second meeting as she was leading 6-4, 3-1 in Chicago when Bencic retired.

Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Elena Rybakina TBD TBD TBD Belinda Bencic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Top seed Rybakina will be favorite to win this match, considering her form and dominance at the Abu Dhabi. She has an 8-2 win-loss record this season and her two losses have come against Iga Swiatek at the United Cup and the eventual champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Rybakina won three WTA 500 titles last year in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart, so she has an opportunity to win her fourth WTA 500 title, as she is only seeded player left in the draw.

The former World No. 4 Bencic has won five WTA 500 titles in her career and her last title was in Abu Dhabi in 2023, so she will be hoping to win her first title as a mother.

If she can continue her brilliant form and stun the defending champion, she would also be the favorite to win the final, as players in the bottom half of draw are not as experienced as her.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback