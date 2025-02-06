Abu Dhabi Open 2025 SF: Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Belinda Bencic
Date: February 07, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA
Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic preview
2024 Abu Dhabi champion Elena Rybakina will face the 2023 Abu Dhabi champion Belinda Bencic in the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Friday, 7 February.
Top seed Rybakina has spent 4 hours and 44 minutes on court for her two matches at the tournament so far. She got a bye in the first round and dropped the first set 2-6 in her second round match against the American qualifier Katie Volynets.
The Kazakh made a comeback to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. She faced Ons Jabeur next in a repeat of 2022 Wimbledon final. Rybakina edged the Tunisian 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4) in a thriller to reach the semifinals.
On the other hand, 27-year-old Belinda Bencic has reached her first semifinal on the WTA Tour since becoming a mother. She defeated Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and outclassed Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
She defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-3 in a rematch of Tokyo Olympics final to reach the semifinals. Bencic started the event as World No. 157 but she would be back in the top 100 if she were to reach the final.
Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head
Elena Rybakina and Belinda Bencic are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings. Bencic won their first meeting in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, whereas Rybakina won their second meeting as she was leading 6-4, 3-1 in Chicago when Bencic retired.
Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic prediction
Top seed Rybakina will be favorite to win this match, considering her form and dominance at the Abu Dhabi. She has an 8-2 win-loss record this season and her two losses have come against Iga Swiatek at the United Cup and the eventual champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open.
The 25-year-old Rybakina won three WTA 500 titles last year in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart, so she has an opportunity to win her fourth WTA 500 title, as she is only seeded player left in the draw.
The former World No. 4 Bencic has won five WTA 500 titles in her career and her last title was in Abu Dhabi in 2023, so she will be hoping to win her first title as a mother.
If she can continue her brilliant form and stun the defending champion, she would also be the favorite to win the final, as players in the bottom half of draw are not as experienced as her.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets