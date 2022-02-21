Acapulco 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Jenson Brooksby.

Date: 21 February 2021.

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,832,890.

Match timing: Not before 10:00 pm local time, not before 4:00 am GMT, not before 11:00 pm EST and not before 9:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV.

Alexander Zverev vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open.

Second seed Alexander Zverev will commence his title defense against Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Monday.

Despite some solid results, Zverev has flown under the radar a little bit this year. He won two of his three ATP Cup group ties and made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Denis Shapovalov.

The German later admitted that he felt immense pressure in Melbourne as he had a shot at becoming the new World No. 1, which affected his performance.

Following the conclusion of his campaign Down Under, Zverev reached his first final of the season at the Open Sud de France. He was favored to win the title, but lost in straight sets to Alexander Bublik.

The World No. 3 will be aiming to lift his first trophy of the year in Mexico.

Jenson Brooksby at the 2021 US Open.

Jenson Brooksby has competed in only one ATP tournament so far this year, but he made it all the way to the final. En route to the title round at the Dallas Open, he defeated Andreas Seppi, Jordan Thompson and Marcos Giron. The American lost to compatriot Reilly Opelka in two close sets.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Well done, Jenson Brooksby



#DALOpen His second final in six career ATP tournamentsWell done, Jenson Brooksby His second final in six career ATP tournaments 🏆 Well done, Jenson Brooksby 👏 #DALOpen https://t.co/JjDxi4Hp64

After his runner-up finish in Dallas, Brooksby rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 45. He's continued to take huge strides in his relatively young career and will be aiming for another impressive showing in Mexico.

Alexander Zverev vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Brooksby 1-0, having won their lone meeting at the 2021 Indian Wells 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Zverev is the more accomplished and experienced player here, but Brooksby put up quite the fight in the previous encounter between the two before going down.

The German has enjoyed considerable success in Mexico, winning the title last year and finishing as the runner-up in 2020. He's familiar with the conditions here and knows how to use them to his advantage.

Brooksby's serve can be quite a liability and while Zverev does have his own issues when it comes to serving, he's much better compared to his opponent.

The defending champion's record on hardcourts over the past year has also been impressive, as he has made deep runs in almost every tournament on the surface. Brooksby's counterpunching style might allow him to hang on for a while, but Zverev's powerful groundstrokes are likely to blow him off the court by the end of the contest.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra