Acapulco 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs (WC) Bu Yunchaokete

Date: February 25, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,763,440

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete preview

Alex Michelsen at the Delray Beach Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alex Michelsen will square off against Bu Yunchaokete in the first round of the Mexican Open 2025.

Michelsen had a solid start to the year, with a quarterfinal at the ASB Classic followed by a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open, his best result at a Major thus far. He suffered a setback with a first-round exit from the Dallas Open at the hands of Cameron Norrie.

Michelsen then participated in the Delray Beach Open. After a first-round bye, he won his second-round match after Michael Mmoh retired due to an injury. He avenged his prior loss to Norrie by beating him in the quarterfinals. His journey came to an end with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 loss to Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals.

Bu had a disappointing start to the year, with three consecutive first-round exits. He snapped his losing skid in Montpellier, where he made the last eight. He was back to square one with another first-round exit, this time at the Dallas Open.

Bu got back on track at the Delray Beach Open, where he scored his third win of the year against Rinky Hijikata in the first round. Taylor Fritz knocked him out in the second round, and Alexander Zverev handed him a first-round loss at last week's Rio Open.

Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head

Michelsen leads Bu 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's Moselle Open in three sets.

Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen





Bu Yunchaokete







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction

Bu Yunchaokete at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

With a 3-7 record for the season, Bu has found it tough to get going. His last two losses were against top 10 players, so one can cut him some slack. However, all three of his wins have come against players ranked outside the top 70, so he has struggled against any quality player, and not just the elite of the sport.

Michelsen has been quite decent this year, with a 9-5 record thus far. He has advanced beyond the first round in four of his five tournaments this year, while Bu has faltered at the first hurdle on five occasions this year.

This will be the third meeting between them in less than six months. Michelsen won their first duel at the Shanghai Masters in straight sets, and rallied from a set down to beat him in three sets at the Moselle Open. The American will be favored to come out on top yet again given his rival's poor string of results this year.

Pick: Alex Michelsen to win in straight sets.

