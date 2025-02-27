Acapulco 2025: Learner Tien vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien vs Tomas Machac

Date: February 28th, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $2,585,410

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Learner Tien vs Tomas Machac preview

2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

After an astonishing few days in Acapulco which saw the tournament's top seeds exit early through a mixture of illness and poor form, qualifier Learner Tien and eighth seed Tomas Machac find themselves in a quarterfinal face-off. The winner will face either Brandon Nakashima or David Goffin in the semifinal.

Learner Tien is having an excellent tournament - he came through three qualifying rounds, winning each in straight sets, including seeing off Cameron Norrie. He topped that by knocking out World No. 2 and top seed Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16, again by the short route, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Tomas Machac defeated Daniel Altmaier in the second round, 7-6(3), 6-1. This is the Czech player's second quarterfinal appearance this year, after losing to eventual winner Denis Shapolov in Dallas. After his win over Altamier, Machac moved to No. 24 in the ATP rankings.

Arguably 19-year-old Tien is the ATP's man in form - he was runner-up at the NextGen ATP Finals and beat fifth seed Daniil Medvedev on his way to the fourth round in Melbourne. World-ranked at No. 82, the American has a big future in the game and is very much looking the part in Mexico.

Learner Tien vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Learner Tien and Tomas Machac have never played on the ATP tour, so currently the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Learner Tien vs Tomas Machac odds

Odds via BetMGM

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien +170 -1.5 (+210) Over 11.5 (-139) Tomas Machac -215 +1.5 (-305) over 12.5 (-129)

Learner Tien vs Tomas Machac prediction

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Learner Tien is the new kid on the block and is having his best-ever campaign on the ATP tour. The young American is in superb form and has won 11 of 13 matches in 2025. His recent wins over Medvedev and World No. 1 Zverev this week, and the fact that he's yet to drop a set in Acapulco will mean his confidence is at an all-time high.

However, 24-year-old Machac will be a stubborn opponent and will have his eye on a semifinal spot. One key statistic is that three of Machic's losses this year have been on hardcourts, while Tien's 11 wins have all been on hardcourts. It's possible, however, that the young American will need all three sets to progress.

Pick: Learner Tien to win in three sets.

