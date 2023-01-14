Adelaide International 2 final: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kwon Soon-woo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kwon Soon-woo.

Date: January 14, 2023.

Tournament: Adelaide International 2.

Round: Final.

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kwon Soon-woo preview

Roberto Bautista Agut in action at the Adelaide International 2

Fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut will face Kwon Soon-woo in the final of the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday.

The Spaniard started his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 and stunned Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. However, his journey in the tournament came to an end in the second round, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Sebastian Korda.

Bautista Agut started the Adelaide International 2 by defeating Robin Haase 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round. He followed this up with a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to book his place in the semifinals. Here, the 34-year-old won a tightly contested match 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 against Thanasi Kokkinakis to reach his first final of 2023.

Kwon Soon-woo started the season by qualifying for the main draw of the Adelaide International 1 before losing to Jack Draper in the first round. He then entered the qualifying stage for the Adelaide International 2 and lost his final qualifier to Tomas Machac.

However, the South Korean reached the main draw as a lucky loser and avenged his defeat against the Czech by beating him 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He then scripted a major upset by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, he thrashed Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-2 before triumphing 7-6(6), 6-7(2), 6-3 over Jack Draper to reach only his second ATP singles final.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kwon Soon-woo head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kwon Soon-woo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Roberto Bautista Agut -210 -1.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-140) Kwon Soon-woo +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kwon Soon-woo prediction

Bautista Agut will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Kwon should not be written off as he has already beaten Pablo Carreno Busta in the tournament and will be in good spirits ahead of the final.

The Spaniard has a counter-punching style of play, but he can also be aggressive and can switch quickly from defense to offense. Bautista Agut's high rally tolerance and ability to wear out his opponents will also come in handy. The 34-year-old has been very strong on his serve, winning 70% points on his first serve, while winning 54% points on his second serve throughout his career.

Kwon has served 35 aces throughout the Adelaide International 2 so far and will look to accumulate more of those against Bautista Agut. The South Korean also loves to approach the net and finish points off early.

While Kwon's run in Adelaide has been extremely impressive, the Spaniard's experience and composure should see him win his 12th ATP singles title.

Pick: Bautista Agut to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes