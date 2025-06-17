Tennis is a very rewarding sport these days and offers a lot of prize money and endorsement money. Quite understandably, the top tennis players are among the richest athletes in the world. Winning any of the four Grand Slams makes a player richer considerably.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, who won the French Open title for men and women, respectively, earlier this month, pocketed almost 2.95 million USD each. The players taking part in Wimbledon later this month will be further enticed by the fact that prize money for that tournament has been increased.

Wimbledon authority has increased the singles champion's prize money

The Wimbledon champions in the men's and women's category in singles this year will get 3 million GBP, which amounts to almost 4.07 million USD, each. That is the highest amount offered to any singles champion in any Grand Slam event.

The runners-up will pocket a little more than 1.5 million GBP each and the semifinalist will get 0.775 million GBP each. The quarterfinalists will get 0.4 million GBP each. Moreover, making it to the second week of the tournament will make one richer by at least 0.24 million GBP each. That is quite a significant amount for a professional athlete.

Similarly, reaching the first, second, and third rounds of the tournament will earn a player 1,52,000 GBP, 99000 GBP, and 66000 GBP, respectively.

Even playing in the qualifying rounds of the tournament will fetch a player quite a decent sum. Playing in the first, second, and third rounds of the tournament will earn a player 15500 GBP, 26000 GBP, and 41500 GBP, respectively.

The prize money in doubles is quite big too

The winners in the men's and women's category in doubles will get an amount of 0.68 million GBP per pair and the runners-up will get half that amount.

Even the semifinalists and the quarterfinalists in men's and women's doubles this year will get 1,74,000 GBP and 87,500 GBP per pair, respectively.

The mixed-doubles winners will get significantly less, but still pocket 1,35,000 GBP. The lowest prize money on offer is for the pair that will be eliminated in the first round of mixed doubles and that amounts to 4500 GBP per pair.

Hence, the total prize money on offer at Wimbledon this year is 53.5 million GBP. That is a significant 7% jump from last year’s bounty and is twice as much as the amount awarded 10 years ago. Thus, Wimbledon stands out as not only the most prestigious tournament in tennis but also one that rewards its participants significantly in monetary terms.

