After Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal, Belinda Bencic is the latest player to test positive for COVID-19 

Belinda Bencic is the latest player to test positive for COVID-19. She had recently traveled to Abu Dhabi to participate in the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Emma Raducanu, who was originally supposed to play against the Swiss in the event, withdrew after she tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya, who were both in Abu Dhabi for the tournament, have also tested positive for COVID-19 on their arrival in Spain.

Bencic posted on social media about her own diagnosis. Despite being fully vaccinated, she has tested positive. What's more concerning is that she's suffering from severe symptoms of the disease - fever, aches and chills. She's currently isolating and following the requsite protocols.

The timing is unfortunate as it is quite close to the beginning of the 2022 season. Bencic, however, does intend to compete in Australia as soon as she's done with quarantine.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to provide a quick update that unfortunately and even though I'm fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary measurements to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills)."

"While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period," Bencic said.

Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz, Dan Evans, Denis Shapovalov, Andrey Rublev and Ons Jabeur were the other players who participated in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Belinda Bencic and Rafael Nadal were on the comeback trail

Belinda Bencic at the 2021 French Open

Belinda Bencic cut short her season prior to the start of the BNP Paribas Open in October due to a knee injury and missed the last few events of the year. Rafael Nadal suffered a foot injury which had kept him out since August.

While the Swiss did play in the Billie Jean King Cup prior to competing in Abu Dhabi, it was Nadal's first tournament in four months. Now, the duo's plans for the upcoming season are in jeopardy. It is a huge setback given the timing, especially after recently recovering from their respective injuries.

Both Bencic and Nadal have experienced quite a few adversities before, only to emerge stronger. They will both hope to recover in time for the Australian Open.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala