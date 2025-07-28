After splitting with Patrick Mouratoglou, 4 coaches Naomi Osaka could hire to find glory again

Naomi Osaka has parted ways with Patrick Mouratoglou after a 10-month partnership that didn’t yield the results either hoped for. The four-time Grand Slam champion will now look for a coach who can help her rediscover the form that once made her one of the most feared players on the WTA Tour.Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 who dominated hard courts from 2018 to 2021. She won the US Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Coached previously by Wim Fissette, she rose to the top of the rankings for her power and mental strength.Osaka then took an extended break, giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023. She returned to competition in January 2024, carrying the hopes of reclaiming her form and competitiveness.In September 2024, she joined Patrick Mouratoglou’s team, hoping to reignite her best tennis. Under him, she reached her first final since 2021 in Auckland, but retired mid-match due to an abdominal injury. She also claimed victory at a WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo.Despite these flashes, consistency could not be achieved. Early exits became commonplace. She lacked spark and often faded from matches she should have dominated. After the eventual split, let's take a look at four coaches who could help Naomi Osaka regain that past glory.Brad Gilbert: Can he get Osaka back to Grand Slam glory?Brad Gilbert coaching Coco Gauff at the 2024 US Open - Source: GettyWhen Brad Gilbert joined Coco Gauff's team in mid-2023, results followed fast. Under his guidance, she won Washington, Cincinnati, and that year’s US Open, her first Grand Slam title. She also climbed to a career-high No. 2 in the world.Gilbert is respected for his work, having coached Andre Agassi to six majors and Andy Roddick to US Open glory in 2003. Agassi even labelled him one of the 'greatest coaches' of all time. However, by September 2024, Gilbert and Gauff's partnership ended after a disappointing US Open defence.Still, the 63-year-old remains active in tennis commentary and analysis, visible on platforms like ESPN and X. His sharp tactical mind and Grand Slam-winning resume could offer Naomi Osaka valuable structure and belief, especially given her search for consistency and confidence.Gilbert's ability to bring out the best in talented players could be a perfect match for Naomi Osaka's next comeback chapter.Rennae Stubbs: The wise head Naomi Osaka may need to back herRennae Stubbs coaching Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open - Source: GettyRennae Stubbs brings a rare blend of Grand Slam experience, coaching credibility, and belief in the WTA's future. These qualities could reignite Naomi Osaka's career.Stubbs was once the world No. 1 in doubles, winning six Grand Slam titles over a decorated 60‑title doubles career. She has coached elite players, including Karolína Pliskova, Eugenie Bouchard, and Samantha Stosur, helping Pliskova reach the Australian Open semifinals and Bouchard climb from No. 330 to No. 120 in the world rankings.Perhaps most notably, she served as Serena Williams' trusted advisor during the American's farewell campaign at the 2022 US Open. Williams herself brought Stubbs into her team for support and match preparation, and Chris Evert praised the move.Stubbs remains highly visible in tennis as an active commentator for ESPN and host of her podcast. She is a vocal advocate for women in coaching and on the WTA circuit. For Naomi Osaka, who needs not just tactical insight but emotional support, Stubbs offers stability, empathy, and tennis knowledge.Goran Ivanisevic: Risky project, but it could be what helps Naomi OsakaGoran Ivanisevic coaching Stefanos Tsitsipas at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyGoran Ivanisevic brings some of the most exceptional coaching credentials in tennis. He helped Novak Djokovic win 12 Grand Slam titles between 2018 and 2024. Known for transforming Djokovic’s serve into an elite weapon, Goran knows how to prepare a player for the biggest stages.His brief stints with WTA stars Elena Rybakina and Stefanos Tsitsipas lasted only months, ending amid tension and poor results. This raises concerns about his long-term commitments.Still, Naomi Osaka could be the one project that convinces the Croat coach to stick around. He thrives with big hitters who need tactical and mental guidance. If she’s ready to buy into his demanding style, he could sharpen her serve and court presence.Renzo Furlan: The underdog coach who raised a championRenzo Furlan coaching Jasmine Paolini at the 2025 United Cup - Source: GettyRenzo Furlan is not a household name, but he earned WTA Coach of the Year honours in 2024 after guiding Jasmine Paolini to a breakthrough season. Paolini rose in the rankings, claimed multiple titles, and developed a powerful game well into her mid‑20s. Furlan helped her transform into a legitimate Major contender. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a former Top 20 player himself, Naomi Osaka could benefit from his detail‑oriented approach, especially in managing pressure and reshaping the game. Furlan may lack Grand Slam fame, but he brings consistency, belief, and expertise in development.