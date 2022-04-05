Age at the top of the men's game - what tennis rankings say over the last 10 years

There might be a shift coming in the tennis rankings. With Carlos-Alcaraz Garfia winning the Miami Masters 1000, and in the process becoming the third youngest champion ever at the 1000's level (behind only Michael Chang and Rafael Nadal), it's evident that men's tennis has a young superstar knocking on the doors at the very top. It might also still seem apparent, though, that the men's game is still dictated by the likes of Roger Federer (40 years), Nadal (35) and Djokovic (34) given their success and presence on the tennis court till date.

While the top draws in tournaments are still these household names, what are the ATP rankings suggesting in terms of the penetration of these Next Gen stars in the world of professional tennis? We take a look at the rankings distribution, by age and end of year rankings across the last 10 years to find out.

Top-100 Tennis Rankings (players under 23)

Top 100 players ranking distribution by age (under 23)

The above picture is a clear indicator of the fact that the number of players aged 23 or younger is indeed increasing in the ATP top 100 end-of-year rankings. The same trend is visible across age brackets, from players less than 21 and 22 years of age as well, with the likes of Felix Auger Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz and Janik Sinner leading the charge.

Top-50 Tennis Rankings (players under 23)

T op 50 players ranking distribution by age (under 23)

To see if this trend was only representative of the Top 100, and to validate the notion that the impact is higher than just the players ranked 50-100, we ran the same analysis for the ATP top 50. In this chart, you'll notice a clear increase in the young guns ranking in the top 50 men's tennis players of the year across the last 10-year period.

Top-25 Tennis Rankings (players under 23)

Let's get a little wishful now and see if this trend can translate to the top 25 as well... The answer is an astounding yes!

Top 25 players ranking distribution by age (under 23)

With the likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas leading the brigade a few years back to Casper Ruud's emergence, and now Carlos-Alacarz being touted as a potential Slam winner, the number of below 23 players in the top 25 men's rankings has only increased, and is incredibly enjoyable for tennis fans who might have wondered what's going to happen to the game after the inevitable retirement of the Big 3.

Top-10 Tennis Rankings (players under 23)

Top 10 players tennis ranking distribution by age (under 23)

The top of the men's game may still be the holy trinity of the Big 3, but the pack that is chasing them is definitely getting younger, with players in the top-25 being the youngest they have been in several years.

This is really exciting for tennis fans as this opens the way for more surprise champions and looming upsets on the business end of competitions.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you see doing better on the European Clay? Carlos-Alcaraz Garfia Casper Ruud 0 votes so far