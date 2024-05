Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic was once furious about her compatriot Novak Djokovic's stamp costing more than hers.

She told in an interview in 2009:

“We are all part of the Olympic team. All the players should have equal value. That is a big honor, but we need to determine the value.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback