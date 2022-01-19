Amanda Anisimova claims her personality is "a little bit similar" to Naomi Osaka, says she is looking forward to their match at the Australian Open 2022 

Amanda Anisimova recently gave her thoughts on her upcoming third-round match against reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in Melbourne later this week.

Speaking to the media after her second-round win over Belinda Bencic on Wednesday, Anisimova claimed that she was looking forward to the match-up with Osaka. The American, who has never faced the Japanese on the WTA tour, began by insisting that her personality is "a little bit similar" to that of Osaka.

She also revealed that she liked watching the former World No. 1 play while drawing comparisons to her own aggressive brand of tennis.

"Well, I like her game a lot. I like watching her play. I think that our personalities are a little bit similar in terms of, like, composure and trying to be the quiet players on tour (smiling)," Anisimova said.

"Yeah, I think it will just be interesting. And I'm also a pretty aggressive player, so I just want to see how our games will match up. I mean, she's No. 1, former No. 1, I don't know about right now, but, yeah, obviously Grand Slam champion, so, I mean, it will be exciting. Yeah, I'm just looking forward to it."

During the interview, Anisimova expressed excitement at the prospect of meeting Osaka and said the atmosphere would be amazing. It goes without saying that the duo will be billed for a big-court match when they meet on Friday.

"Yeah, I think it would be very exciting to play Naomi. It would be fun to match up with her in the third round. I'll enjoy it, I'll enjoy the atmosphere," Anisimova said. "She's an amazing player, so I'll look forward to that."

Anisimova was also asked whether she has exchanged pleasantries with Osaka in the past, to which she replied in the negative.

"We say hi here and there, but I've never really talked to her on a personal level," she said.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is hitting top gear at this year's Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion in Melbourne, has been in stunning form at this year's Happy Slam. The Japanese defeated both Camila Osorio and Madison Brengle in comprehensive fashion, booking a blockbuster clash with Anisimova in the third round.

Osaka, who was out for nearly six months last year due to mental health issues, is defending her 2021 Australian Open crown. The four-time Major winner seems to have hit top form at just the right time, as evidenced by her semifinal run at the Melbourne Summer Set earlier this month.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala