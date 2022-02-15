Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulates Felix Auger-Aliassime after his triumph at the Rotterdam Open

In a recent tweet, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime after the latter won his first ATP title at the 2022 Rotterdam Open last week. Trudeau also predicted that the title would be "the first of many" for the 21-year-old.

"Congratulations, Felix Auger-Aliassime, on winning the first title of your career! Something tells me it’s the first of many," Trudeau tweeted.

Auger-Aliassime was quick to respond by thanking the Prime Minister, saying his message "means a lot."

The 21-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the final in Rotterdam. Interestingly, the Canadian made his debut on the ATP tour at the Rotterdam Open in 2018.

US Open Tennis @usopen



The young beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first ATP title in his ninth try. FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME HAS DONE IT!The youngbeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first ATP title in his ninth try. FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME HAS DONE IT!The young 🇨🇦 beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first ATP title in his ninth try. https://t.co/O9KivE5yO9

Following his victory, Auger-Aliassime shared a picture of himself holding the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament trophy on Instagram. Calling Rotterdam a "special place," the Canadian said he looked forward to returning many times in the future.

He also revealed that he "couldn't be more focused" right now and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

"The smile on my face says it all...I’ve felt every emotion on the road here and after today I couldn’t be more focused on all that I envision for my future. Rotterdam is and will always be a special place in my career so I hope to be back for many years to come. Thank you all and let’s go for more," the Canadian captioned the post.

Felix Auger-Aliassime set to feature at Marseille Open

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open

Following his triumph at the Rotterdam Open, Auger-Aliassime will next compete at the Marseille Open, which will be played from February 14-20. Since the Canadian is seeded third in the tournament, he will be kicking off his campaign on Thursday after receiving a bye in the first round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Richard Gasquet are the other big names at the ATP 250 event, which is played on hardcourt indoors.

The World No. 9 will kick off his campaign in Marseille against either Jo-Wilfried Tsongo or Gilles Simon.

Also read: "One of the things I've loved to watch is how impressive he is against the best players" - Paul Annacone on Felix Auger-Aliassime

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala