Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn flaunts new haircut, attends Dave Matthews Band concert

Former professional tennis player Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently showed off her new haircut at a Dave Matthews Band concert.

Decker, a model and actress, has been married to Roddick since 2009. The couple have two children together, Hank and Stevie. Decker is best known for her roles in movies like 'Just Go With It' and 'Battleship', as well as the Netflix series 'Grace and Frankie'.

Decker posted a series of photos on Instagram on Friday (June 2), in which she can be seen flaunting her new hairstyle.

“Yesterday at 3:38 we made a decision and at 5:30 we did a thing…,” Decker captioned her post.

She also posted a video of herself rocking out to Dave Matthews Band at the Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, where the band performed as part of their 2023 tour.

"Hello, David," Decker captioned her story.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker gushes about husband's big healthcare project

Brooklyn Decker recently expressed her pride in her husband Andy Roddick’s new healthcare initiative.

Roddick’s company ViewFi has collaborated with Transcarent, a company that provides an easy and affordable way for people to access high-quality, low-cost care.

The former World No. 1’s partner wrote a message on Instagram where she humorously compared how the couple dealt with the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“While I wept myself to sleep and drank furiously during lockdown, my husband quietly co-founded a healthcare company with his intelligent friends. Very exciting day for ViewFi Health,” Decker wrote.

Transcarent’s Orthopedic Consult solution allows members to have online evaluations with top-quality orthopedic physicians and surgeons, often avoiding the need to travel for evaluations or wait weeks for an in-person appointment.

According to Business Wire, the average wait time to see an orthopedic provider is 16.9 days, up 48% from 2017.

"Our providers can suggest surgery when that’s the suitable treatment, prescribe medications, order and review advanced imaging, or order physical therapy, all based on what’s right for the patient," said Michael Williamson, the ViewFi CEO.

"Getting it right from the start is essential to achieving great patient satisfaction which translates to the best outcomes at the lowest cost."

