"Anna Kournikova hugged me and said, 'You were better'" - When Martina Hingis claimed she outplayed Steffi Graf despite losing French Open final

Steffi Graf’s 1999 French Open final victory against Martina Hingis was one for the ages. It was not only Graf’s first Major win after a gap of a couple of years, but also her 22nd and final Grand Slam title.

Ad

While there was ecstasy in Steffi Graf’s camp, though, there was heartbreak in Hingis’. 18 years old at the time, Martina Hingis had already established herself as the player to beat on the tour, with five Grand Slams to her name. After becoming the youngest player to win a Slam (16 years old) at the 1997 Australian Open, the Swiss prodigy lifted the Wimbledon and the US Open trophies the same year, falling just one win short of the calendar year Grand Slam after her loss to Iva Majoli at the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Hingis secured a hat trick of Australian Open trophies in the next couple of years, but the one on Parisian clay eluded her. She began her quest for the title as the top seed in 1999 and came within spitting distance of glory only to ultimately lose the title to Steffi Graf.

In the press conference that followed her loss, Martina Hingis insisted that she knew exactly what she had to get the better of Graf, but came up short.

Ad

"I knew. I almost won the match. I knew what I was definitely supposed to do out there. I don't know. Just not this time, next time," she said.

Steffi Graf, meanwhile, surprised herself with the result, given her preceding injury struggles. The German was three points away from defeat as Hingis established a formidable 6-4, 5-4 (15-0) lead, with a break advantage in the second set. Graf, however, wasn’t to be denied. The then 29-year-old staged a magical comeback to break her opponent back and eventually steal the set. She carried the momentum in the decider to clinch the contest 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Ad

Although Martina Hingis failed to cross the finish line, she was cheered on by her colleagues, including Anna Kournikova. Kournikova, herself, was Steffi Graf's victim at the 1999 French Open, losing to the German in straight sets in the fourth round.

Hingis, who also lost the women’s doubles final that year, partnering Kournikova, said:

"There were like players, Anna (Kournikova) came later to the locker room and hugged me and said, ‘You were better out there.’"

Ad

"Thanks to those players. I mean, it's great partnership between me and Anna. Some players and other people around which saw the match said, ‘You were better, but it just didn't happen this year. Next year.’ Steffi is this time, you know," she added.

The 1999 French Open final had its fair share of drama as Hingis received a warning for racquet abuse. At one point during the match, she protested a contentious call, crossing over to Graf’s side of the net in the heat of the battle. She was handed a point penalty for the act. The teenager also had to face a hostile crowd, who majorly cheered for her opponent throughout the match.

Ad

Martina Hingis after French Open 1999 loss to Steffi Graf: "My dress was already ready"

Martina Hingis (L) and Steffi Graf pictured at French Open 1999 - Image Source: Getty

During the same press conference, Martina Hingis also revealed that she had picked out her winner’s dress for the trophy photoshoot.

Ad

"My dress was already ready for the picture with the trophy. Oh, gee," she said at the time.

Despite being the top seed, the Swiss was modest in her expectations in Paris. But as the finishing line drew closer, she became optimistic about her chances.

"When I started this tournament, I didn't really believe I'm going to get this far. I was like, ‘Okay, take match-by-match.’ All of a sudden I saw myself playing the finals against (Steffi Graf), which I thought I have a great chance playing her. I also believed in winning. I was very close, so," she reiterated.

Martina Hingis was unable to complete Career Grand Slam in singles after failing to give herself another chance at the French Open title. The 1999 Australian Open remains her final Major title in singles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi