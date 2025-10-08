Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Liudmila Samsonova
Date: October 9, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Wuhan Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview
Sabalenka enters the Wuhan Open as the World No. 1, having been a model of consistency over the past few seasons. Her dominance has only grown stronger this year, holding a 58-10 record with four titles and appearances in three Grand Slam finals, winning one of them.
After taking a month-long break following the US Open, the top seed looks refreshed and ready to resume her charge, eyeing another deep run to cap off an incredible season.
Samsonova, ranked No. 20, has had a mixed year with a 28-21 record. She started strong with a semifinal in Adelaide and piled up good results, including a final in Strasbourg, a semifinal in Berlin, and a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.
However, her recent form has been shaky with several early exits. Facing the World No. 1 will be a huge test, and she’ll need her best tennis to pull off an upset.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head
The third round encounter at the Wuhan Open will be the sixth match between Sabalenka and Samsonova on the WTA Tour. Currently, the Belarusian holds a slender lead in their head-to-head, 3-2.
Samsonova won their first encounter in Guadalajara in 2022, with Sabalenka exacting revenge in Adelaide in 2023. In the same year, the Russian earned her second win over Sabalenka in Montreal.
In 2024, Sabalenka defeated Samsonova in Cincinnati, and again in 2025 at Indian Wells, with both victories coming in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction
Sabalenka comes into this match fresh from defending her US Open title and looks poised for another deep run. After a slightly rusty start in Wuhan, where she dropped the first set before defeating Rebecca Šramková 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, the World No. 1 seems to have found her rhythm again.
Samsonova, meanwhile, has been struggling to regain consistency since the US Open, where she fell in the second round. Her recent three-set win over Sofia Kenin was a step forward, but facing Sabalenka’s power and confidence will be an entirely different challenge.
Not to forget, Sabalenka has never lost in Wuhan. She has won the title three times, and Samsonova may not be able to beat that streak. The World No. 1's intensity and baseline dominance should prove too much for Samsonova, and she’s expected to take this one in straight sets.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova betting tips
Tip 1: Sabalenka to win 2-0 in sets.
Tip 2: Total games under 20.5.
Tip 3: Samsonova to win fewer than 8.5 total games.