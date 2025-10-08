Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Wuhan Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Sabalenka enters the Wuhan Open as the World No. 1, having been a model of consistency over the past few seasons. Her dominance has only grown stronger this year, holding a 58-10 record with four titles and appearances in three Grand Slam finals, winning one of them.

After taking a month-long break following the US Open, the top seed looks refreshed and ready to resume her charge, eyeing another deep run to cap off an incredible season.

Samsonova, ranked No. 20, has had a mixed year with a 28-21 record. She started strong with a semifinal in Adelaide and piled up good results, including a final in Strasbourg, a semifinal in Berlin, and a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.

However, her recent form has been shaky with several early exits. Facing the World No. 1 will be a huge test, and she’ll need her best tennis to pull off an upset.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

The third round encounter at the Wuhan Open will be the sixth match between Sabalenka and Samsonova on the WTA Tour. Currently, the Belarusian holds a slender lead in their head-to-head, 3-2.

Samsonova won their first encounter in Guadalajara in 2022, with Sabalenka exacting revenge in Adelaide in 2023. In the same year, the Russian earned her second win over Sabalenka in Montreal.

In 2024, Sabalenka defeated Samsonova in Cincinnati, and again in 2025 at Indian Wells, with both victories coming in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -625 -5.5 (-110) Over 19.5 (-130) Liudmila Samsonova +400 +5.5 (-135) Under 19.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Sabalenka comes into this match fresh from defending her US Open title and looks poised for another deep run. After a slightly rusty start in Wuhan, where she dropped the first set before defeating Rebecca Šramková 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, the World No. 1 seems to have found her rhythm again.

Samsonova, meanwhile, has been struggling to regain consistency since the US Open, where she fell in the second round. Her recent three-set win over Sofia Kenin was a step forward, but facing Sabalenka’s power and confidence will be an entirely different challenge.

Not to forget, Sabalenka has never lost in Wuhan. She has won the title three times, and Samsonova may not be able to beat that streak. The World No. 1's intensity and baseline dominance should prove too much for Samsonova, and she’s expected to take this one in straight sets.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova betting tips

Tip 1: Sabalenka to win 2-0 in sets.

Tip 2: Total games under 20.5.

Tip 3: Samsonova to win fewer than 8.5 total games.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More