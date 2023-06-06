Second seed Aryna Sabalenka halted former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina's impressive comeback run in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. Sabalenka secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory, advancing to the semifinals of the clay-court Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The Belarusian was relentless on Court Philippe Chatrier as she effortlessly sailed through the quarterfinals in straight sets. Despite tallying 37 unforced errors throughout the match, surpassing Svitolina's 12 by quite a margin, Sabalenka's formidable performance ultimately secured her the well-deserved triumph.

Nevertheless, the match encountered a controversial moment as it concluded, when Aryna Sabalenka was observed waiting for the traditional handshake with Elina Svitolina.

This occurrence came as a surprise to those present, considering Svitolina and other Ukrainian players' consistent stance of refraining from shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players.

Adding further to the incident, Elina Svitolina faced a chorus of boos from the crowd in Paris following her decision not to shake hands with her opponent. The crowd's disapproval was evident as they expressed their discontent with the Ukrainian's gesture.

The two do not share a handshake at the net



#RolandGarros

Aryna Sabalenka then defended her gesture of waiting at the net in a post-match press conference, stating that it was her instinct as she always does it after her matches.

"I don't know. It just was an instinct like I always do after all my matches," she said.

The World No. 2 further clarified the presence of pictures showing her with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the internet. She revealed that she does not currently support Lukashenko due to his endorsement of Russia's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

"Well, we played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus. He was in our matches taking pictures with us after the match. Nothing bad was happening that time in Belarus or in Ukraine or in Russia," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I felt really disrespected, and I felt really bad" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Ten.

Aryna Sabalenka justified her decision not to attend consecutive press conferences during the tournament, stating that she had no regrets about it. She explained that she felt an added pressure due to the numerous political questions, and handling such inquiries alongside the pressures of a Grand Slam event became challenging for her.

"No, I don't regret the decisions. I felt really disrespected, and I felt really bad. I mean, Grand Slam, it's enough pressure to handle, and I just tried to focus on myself, on my game," she said.

"I really hope that you guys will understand me, my feelings. You know that I really respect all of you, and I always open. You can ask whatever you want. You will get all the information. But in the last press conference, I felt like my press conference became a political TV show, and I'm not expert in politics. I'm just a tennis player."

Sabalenka will next lock horns with Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday (June 8).

