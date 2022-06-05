As Rafael Nadal prepares to face Casper Ruud, looking back at how he has fared against first-time Grand Slam finalists

Rafael Nadal hasn't had a perfect fortnight at Roland Garros, but he's now into his 14th final at the tournament as he seeks a record-extending 14th French Open title.

The 36-year-old will take on first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud as he seeks a record-extending 22nd Major title.

Nadal managed to save two set points to close out a tough four-set win against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

In the semis, the Spaniard was locked in a titanic tussle with Alexander Zverev that could have become one of the matches of the year. Trailing by a break in both sets, Nadal saved four set points down 6-2 in the first set tiebreak. He then recovered from 5-2 down in the second before Zverev badly twisted his ankle off the last point of the 12th game as a three-hour tussle was cruelly cut short.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Rafael Nadal reaches the Roland Garros final after an injury to Alexander Zverev late in the 2nd set.



It is the 8th instance of a retirement in the semifinals or later of a men's major in the Open Era (since 1968). Rafael Nadal reaches the Roland Garros final after an injury to Alexander Zverev late in the 2nd set.It is the 8th instance of a retirement in the semifinals or later of a men's major in the Open Era (since 1968). https://t.co/svSlhGedFi

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, Ruud has had a more scenic route to the title match, dropping at least a set in five of his six rounds. He recovered from a set down against Marin Cilic in the other semifinal to become the first Norwegian man to reach a Major final. The 23-year-old will now look to win his maiden Major title at the expense of Nadal.

On that note, here's a look at how Nadal has fared against first-time Grand Slam finalists over the years:

#1 2005 Roland Garros - Rafael Nadal beats Mariano Puerta 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

Rafael Nadal beat Mariano Puerta to win his first Roland Garros title.

Story continues below ad

Rafael Nadal beat the unseeded Mariano Puerta to win his first Roland Garros title in 2005. In a matchup between the two first-time Grand Slam finalists, it was the then 19-year-old Spaniard who prevailed against the unseeded Puerta.

Puerta started stronger in the all-lefty final by taking the first set on a tiebreak, only for the fourth-seeded Nadal to roar back into the contest by taking a two-sets-to-one lead. This was not unfamiliar territory for Puerta, as he recovered from 2-1 set deficits in the previous two rounds to make the final.

After an early exchange of breaks, Puerta broke for 5-4. However, he saw three set points on serve come and go as Nadal displayed his legendary hustling and retrieving skills to become the first Roland Garros debutant in 23 years to win the title.

Rafael Nadal Fans @RafaelNadalFC



He defeated unseeded Argentine Mariano Puerta, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5, to become just the second player since Mats Wilander in 1982 to win Roland Garros on debut. On this day in 2005, @RafaelNadal won his first major singles title at the French Open. 🥰He defeated unseeded Argentine Mariano Puerta, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5, to become just the second player since Mats Wilander in 1982 to win Roland Garros on debut. On this day in 2005, @RafaelNadal won his first major singles title at the French Open. 🥰🏆 He defeated unseeded Argentine Mariano Puerta, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5, to become just the second player since Mats Wilander in 1982 to win Roland Garros on debut. 🔥👑 https://t.co/DPz7eUwsk0

Story continues below ad

"I played with my best head and my best tennis. He played unbelievably and there were times when I thought I might lose," said Nadal after the match.

Earlier, Nadal had beaten World No. 1 Roger Federer in the semis to reach his first Major final. A match later, he would become the first teenager since Pete Sampras (1990 US Open) to win a Grand Slam title.

#2 2010 Wimbledon - Rafael Nadal beats Tomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Thirteen

Story continues below ad

In his fourth Wimbledon final in as many years, Nadal beat first-time Grand Slam finalist Tomas Berdych in straight sets to win his second title at the tournament.

In a rather lopsided title match, Nadal was in the ascendancy against the 12th seed, who had beaten then six-time champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and Novak Djokovic in the semis.

However, Berdych couldn't do a David Nalbandian - beat the Big Three in consecutive matches at the same tournament.

Story continues below ad

For the first time since 2002, neither player served and volleyed in the final, with Nadal emerging victorious in two hours and 13 minutes.

#3 2013 Roland Garros - Rafael Nadal beats David Ferrer 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

2013 French Open - Day Fifteen

In many ways, it was the final after the final. After outlasting Novak Djokovic in a titanic five-set semifinal, Nadal was widely expected to cruise past his compatriot, first-time Grand Slam finalist David Ferrer in the final, which duly happened.

Story continues below ad

Making an uncharacteristically nervy start, Nadal and Ferrer exchanged breaks early on before the former broke twice to grab the opener. Nadal dropped serve after an intruder arrived on the court, but he quickly regrouped to go up two sets to nil.

With the threat of rain, Nadal recovered from losing his serve to become the first male player in the Open Era to win a single Grand Slam tournament on eight occasions.

"I'm very happy, very emotional. It's a very important victory for me," Nadal said after the win.

Story continues below ad

#4 2014 Australian Open - Rafael Nadal lost to Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

2014 Australian Open - Day 14

Stan Wawrinka became the first first-time Grand Slam finalist to beat Nadal in the final when he beat the Spaniard to make his Major breakthrough at the 2014 Australian Open.

After dethroning three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semis, Wawrinka faced an onerous task against Nadal. He had not taken a set off the Spaniard in 12 previous outings.

Story continues below ad

However, he played lights-out tennis to take a two-set lead against Nadal. Hindered by a back injury, the Spaniard stunned his opponent by taking the third set, but the outcome of the match was a foregone conclusion.

Nadal threatened another comeback in the fourth set, breaking back to trail 4-3, but Wawrinka quickly slammed the door shut,. He broke his illustrious rival and served out the win to become only the second Swiss male player (after Roger Federer) to win a Grand Slam singles title.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win a major since 2009.



Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title #OnThisDay in 2014.Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win a major since 2009.Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title #OnThisDay in 2014.Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win a major since 2009. Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title 🏆 https://t.co/XqoG8vaVas

Story continues below ad

"Before today, for me it wasn't a dream. I never expected to play a final. I never expected to win a Grand Slam. And right now I just did it," Wawrinka said after the match.

Meanwhile, a dejected Nadal explained why he chose not to retire despite his injury.

"The last thing that I wanted to do was retire. No, I hate to do that, especially in a final. It's not the moment to talk about that. It's the moment to congratulate Stan. He's playing unbelievable. He really deserved to win that title," Nadal said.

#5 2017 US Open - Rafael Nadal beats Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14

Story continues below ad

In the pair's fifth meeting - and first in a Grand Slam final - Nadal beat first-time major finalist Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win his third US Open title.

Untroubled by the South African's big serves and serve-and-volleying, Nadal pocketed the opener, losing just three games. A similar story ensued in the second before Anderson provided slightly more resistance in the third.

However, Nadal romped home to pocket his 16th Grand Slam title, his first at Flushing Meadows in four years.

ATP Tour @atptour in New York

16th Grand Slam

Nadal beats Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to become the 2017 bit.ly/2xouu7Q 3rdin New York16th Grand SlamNadal beats Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to become the 2017 #usopen champion 3rd 🏆 in New York16th Grand Slam 👑Nadal beats Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to become the 2017 #usopen champion ➡️ bit.ly/2xouu7Q https://t.co/avHPPaCVWa

Story continues below ad

"It’s unbelievable what’s happened to me after a couple of years of injuries, playing not so good. But I’ve been playing a high level of tennis and the crowd here brings me to a higher level of energy,” Nadal said after the win.

#6 2018 Roland Garros - Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

2018 French Open - Day Fifteen

Story continues below ad

First-time Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem was up against then ten-time champion Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final. The Austrian, however, failed to become the first first-time Major finalist to beat Nadal in a Roland Garros title match.

After edging a tight opening set 6-4, Rafael Nadal was relentless for the remainder of the match, dropping only five more games, despite getting afflicted by cramps late on. His latest Roland Garros triumph made the Spaniard only the second player in history (after Margaret Court - Australian Open) to win the same Major 11 times.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



@RafaelNadal



#RG18 "It's amazing, I can’t describe my feelings because it’s not even a dream to win here 11 times. It’s impossible to think something like this." "It's amazing, I can’t describe my feelings because it’s not even a dream to win here 11 times. It’s impossible to think something like this."@RafaelNadal#RG18 https://t.co/68MfcWmyqQ

Story continues below ad

"It's a dream to win 11 times. It was important to play the way I did. It was a tough moment when I got cramp. He is a player who pushes you to the limit," Nadal said after his win.

#7 2019 US Open - Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4

2019 US Open - Day 14

Story continues below ad

There was little inkling of the drama in store when Rafael Nadal led first-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev by two sets and a break in the 2019 US Open final.

However, the Russian came roaring back into the contest, winning the next two sets to force a decider. Nadal went ahead by two breaks in the fifth, but Medvedev almost got back on level terms before the Spaniard closed out victory on serve, with the clock ten minutes shy of the five-hour mark.

In the process, Nadal moved to within one Slam of then all-time Major leader Roger Federer as he triumphed in the Big Apple for the fourth time.

US Open Tennis @usopen



The gets past Medvedev in 4 hours and 51 minutes to win his second Grand Slam title of 2019.



@RafaelNadal | #USOpen Rafa reigns supreme in the BigThegets past Medvedev in 4 hours and 51 minutes to win his second Grand Slam title of 2019. Rafa reigns supreme in the Big 🍎The 🇪🇸 gets past Medvedev in 4 hours and 51 minutes to win his second Grand Slam title of 2019.@RafaelNadal | #USOpen https://t.co/lSx14Cn5Ik

Story continues below ad

"It has been an amazing final. It seems that I had, more or less, the match under control," Rafael Nadal said after the final.

Despite losing the title, Medvedev managed to find some humour before the microphone.

"When I was looking, on the screen, they were showing No. 1, No. 2, No. 19. I was like, 'If I would win, what would they show?'" Medvedev said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far