Asian Games 2018: Top-ranked Ankita Raina assures India a medal in Tennis

Aayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
4.76K   //    22 Aug 2018, 14:06 IST

Top-ranked Indian Tennis ace Ankita Raina assures a medal to India.
Top-ranked Indian Tennis ace Ankita Raina assures a medal for India

Indian ace Ankita Raina assured India at least a Bronze medal in Tennis as she beat her Hong Kong opponent Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match in Palemburg, Indonesia.

Ankita was 4-1 down in the first set but she held her nerve to beat Eudice in straight sets. The first set lasted 54 minutes while Ankita comfortably won the second set in just 27 minutes.

By virtue of this victory, top-ranked Ankita has become just the third Indian Tennis Player to have won a medal in the prestigious Asian Games.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles fixture, India suffered a huge upset in tennis as Ramkumar Ramanathan, the second seed, was knocked out in the round of 16 by Uzbekistan’s Karimov Jurabek. Ramkumar won the first set 6-3 but lost the next two 4-6 and 3-6.

Ankita, age 25, hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and is currently the top-ranked Indian women's singles tennis player. She has won six singles and thirteen doubles titles on the ITF tour in her career so far. She also became the third Indian tennis player to feature in the Top-200 ATP singles rankings. She achieved this feat on 9 April 2018.

Ankita Raina would surely eye nothing less than Gold at the 2018 Asian Games after she clinched a Gold at the 2016 South Asian Games in the women's singles event.

As the fourth day of the eighteenth edition of the Asian Games gets underway, India are expected to increase their medal tally which so far stands at 10 - 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze.

In the Women’s 25m pistol Shooting qualification, Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Manu Bhaker shot a qualifying Games record to make her way into the finals. Her total score of 593 is eight points more than the next best, South Korea’s Kim Minjung, who got 585. India’s Rahi Sarnobat is also in the final after shooting 580 on Wednesday.

Medals Tally standings-

1- China- 63 Medals (Gold 32, Silver 20, Bronze 12)

2- Japan- 51 Medals (Gold 13, Silver 18, Bronze 20)

3- Korea- 35 Medals (Gold 9, Silver 12, Bronze 14)

India currently on the 7th Position with 10 medals (Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 4)

