Asian Games 2018: GOLD! Rohan Bopanna and Divij Saran win Gold in Men’s Doubles Tennis finals

Aayush Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.35K // 24 Aug 2018, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Top seeds in Asian Games, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan clinched their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 by crushing Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan in straight sets. Indian men’s dup beat Kazakhastanni duo 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes.

Rohan-Divij win GOLD!



What a performance by our ace doubles duo as they win the men’s doubles to secure a🥇following their straight sets victory over KAZ.

Many congratulations to our #Tennis stars @rohanbopanna & @divijsharan!#TOPSAthlete #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #SAI🇮🇳🎾 pic.twitter.com/dwJQ21Bm3f — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 24, 2018

India the first set of the finals, Indians were 4-1 ahead in less than 20 minutes of the game, breaking Bublik and Yevseyev at the very first opportunity they got. The Kazakh pair recovered decently it was too late till then as the Indian the top seeds were serving for the set with a 5-3 lead and Bopanna's booming serve wrapped it up in style for them.

The second game started with Kazakh pair winning the first set easily. India recovered in their turn of service to level the game with one set each. Bopanna and Divij then had no problems at all and took a comfortable lead of 5-4, later winning the final set to bring India’s second Gold of the day and sixth overall.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Saran win Gold in Men’s Doubles Tennis finals

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan have scripted history by winning India's first Asian Games gold medal in Tennis and 4th overall. Ankita Raina and Divij Saran failed to qualify for the medal contention in mix-doubles event. Meanwhile, in the women's singles event India's Ankita Raina loses a hard fought semifinal 4-6, 6-7 in straight sets against Shuai Zhang of China to settle for bronze in women's singles on Thursday.

Enter caption

Earlier today, Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal,Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win gold at the Asian Games 2018, Indonesia. In Men's Lightweight Double Sculls, Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh clocked 7:04.61 to win bronze. Also Dushyant clocked 7:18.76 to win bronze in Men's Lightweight sculls.

Fifth medal of the day came form shooting contingent where, Indian shooter Heena Sidhu wins bronze with a score of 219.2 in women's 10m Air Pistol event. Manu Bhaker finish fifth with 176.2 points.

Later today, Indian women's kabaddi team will lock horns with Iran in a fight to get the Gold medal.

Follow Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally here!