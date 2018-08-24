Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan clinch gold; Prajnesh Gunneswaran settles for bronze

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
240   //    24 Aug 2018, 22:52 IST

R
Rohan Bopanna (left) and Divij Sharan with their gold medals

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan capped a wonderful week for Indian tennis with a gold medal in men’s doubles at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia on Friday. The top seeds lived up to the expectations when they pummelled the Kazakh pair of Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev 6-3, 6-4 in a one-sided final that lasted just 52 minutes.

This is the fourth time that India clinched the yellow metal in this category to add to the gold medals won by Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in 2002 and 2006, and Somdevvarman and Sanam Singh in 2010.

In 2014, Indian had to be content with the silver medal when Singh and Saketh Myneni went down to Korea.

While this was the first ever medal from the Asian Games for the 38-year-old Bopanna, Sharan got his second Asian Games medal. Four years ago, he had won the bronze in men’s doubles alongside Yuki Bhambri.

The final was a sharp contrast from the marathon that the Indians were involved in in the semi-finals a day before. In the summit clash, they earned a break in each set to go up 4-1 and 5-3 in the first and the second sets respectively. That was all they needed to seal the win.

For Bopanna, this was a glorious return to competition as he had taken a break since Wimbledon to recover from a pinched nerve.

In men’s singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran was completely outplayed by an opponent ranked higher and with more experience of playing at the top level. World No. 75 Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan, who had accounted for Novak Djokovic at the 2017 Australian Open, won the semi-final 6-2, 6-2.

With that loss, the 161st ranked Gunneswaran brought India’s second bronze medal from singles a day after Ankita Raina too did the same. India thus finished their tennis campaign with one gold and two bronze medals.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Rohan Bopanna Divij Sharan 2018 Asian Games India Players Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally Asian Games 2018 Tennis
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Asian Games 2018: Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan enter final;...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: GOLD! Rohan Bopanna and Divij Saran win...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Divij Sharan and Karman Thandi make a...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina and Rohan Bopanna-Divij...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games Gold Medalist Rohan Bopanna Shares His...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games: Ankita Raina wins Bronze in  Women’s...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India Today, 23rd...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India finalise doubles combination...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: "Leander Paes' absence is big blow for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule, Match List for August 24
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us