Asian Games: Ankita Raina wins Bronze in Women’s singles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan assures a medal in Men's doubles

Aayush Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.46K // 23 Aug 2018, 14:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India's Ankita Raina loses a hard fought semifinal 4-6, 6-7 in straight sets against Shuai Zhang of China to settle for bronze in women's singles in 2018 Asian Games on Thursday. Ankita, who lead the first set 3-1, lost her lead after a shoulder injury midway of her semifinal match.

Breaking News: Ankita Raina goes down fighting to World No. 34 Shuai Zhang 4-6, 6-7 in Semis.

India get Bronze medal #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/D1xq5RNap8 — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 23, 2018

China’s Shuai Zhang had a hard time against Ankita in the second set as the set went on to be played for close to an hours. Ankita overcame a 3-1 set deficit to lead 4-3, later bowing down to her opponent in the last set.

In Men’s doubles fixture, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan beat Japan's Kaito Uesugi and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 to progress to the finals on Thursday.

News Flash: Tennis Men’s Doubles | Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan storm into Final with 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Japanese pair #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/AVekmNHwm4 — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 23, 2018

Top-ranked Indian ace Ankita Raina has now become just the third Indian Tennis Player to have won a medal in the prestigious Asian Games. By the virtue of Indian men’s doubles triumph in semi-finals, India is assured of atleast a Silver medal in the event which will surely boost the confidence of Tennis contingent at Asian Games 218.

Ankita, age 25, has won six singles and thirteen doubles titles on the ITF tour in her career so far. She also became the third Indian tennis player to feature in the Top-200 ATP singles rankings. Ankita achieved this feat on 9 April 2018.

Meanwhile in the other updates of the Day 4 of Asian Games for India are as follows-

Badminton: India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chun Hei Tam and Yonny Chung of Hong Kong 21-12, 21-14 in Men's Doubles Round of 32.

Archery: India's Antanu Das beats Denis Gankin of Kazakhstan 7-3 in Recurve Men's Individual to reach quarterfinals

Badminton: Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy beat Wing Yung and Nga Ting of Hong Kong 21-16, 21-15 in Women's Doubles Round of 32.

New National Record unlocked in Swimming: Virdhawal (24.09s) and Srihari (2:02:97) break national record in Men's 50m Butterfly and 200m Backstroke heat respectively.

Volleyball: India lose against Kazakhstan 8-25, 19-25, 23-25 in Women's Pool B match.

Medal Tally: India stands on the 9th position with 16 medals (4 Gold, 3 Silver, 9 Bronze)