Astana Open 2023: Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron

Tournament: Astana Open 2023

Date: Saturday, September 30

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Astana, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $1,017,850

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron preview

Thiem is into the second round.

Dominic Thiem will take on Marcos Giron in an all-unseeded second-round clash at the Astana Open.

World No. 81 Thiem opened his campaign with a straight-set win over Juan Pablo Varillas. The 2020 US Open winner took the first set for the loss of three games, but faced sterner resistance in the second. Varillas forced a tiebreak, but Thiem won it 8-6 to improve to 15-19 on the season.

The Austrian is in good recent form, coming off a second-round run at the US Open after reaching the final in Kitzbuhel. Earlier, Thiem made the last eight in Estoril and Munich and the Challenger semifinal in Mauthausen.

After winning only one of his opening 10 matches in 2023, the 30-year-old has found form on clay. He will now look to replicate similar results on hardcourt as the season draws to a close.

Meanwhile, the 82nd-ranked Giron faced a far sterner challenge in his Astana opener. He dropped the opening set in a tiebreak to eighth seed Stan Wawrinka before taking the next two - also in tiebreaks - for his 20th win in 43 matches in 2023.

Giron reached the quarterfinals at Auckland, Dallas and Delray Beach at the start of the season and also repeated the same on the claycourts of Munich. However, he has struggled for form and consistency since then.

At his next 14 outings, he won consecutive matches only twice (Roland Garros, Canada Open), excluding qualifying. Giron reached the second round at Chengdu last week.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Thiem has won both previous meetings with Giron, including their only hardcourt meeting in the second round at Gijon last year, to hold a 2-0 head-to-head lead.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Dominic Thiem Marcos Giron

The odds will be updated when they release.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron prediction

Both Thiem and Giron like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles. Both can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and also move well.

Thiem, with his signature single-handed backhand, can wreak havoc, thanks to his penchant to hit winners from seemingly inconceivable angles. However, the Austrian is far from his fluent self at the moment, even though his recent form is impressive.

Giron took the Austrian to three sets in their last meeting. Expect another tough outing, but the more experienced Thiem should prevail.

Pick: Dominic Thiem in three sets