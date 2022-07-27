Atlanta Open 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Reilly Opelka vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: July 27, 2022

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Atlanta, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT and 4:30 am IST

Reilly Opelka vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Reilly Opelka at the 2022 cinch Championships

After a first-round bye, top seed Reilly Opelka will take on Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Wednesday.

Opelka concluded his grass swing with a second-round exit from Wimbledon. He has performed quite well on hardcourts this year and will be aiming to replicate his form on the surface during the second half of the season as well.

Opelka reached the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic at the start of the year. He then bowed out in the third round of the Australian Open. He won his third career title and first of the season at the Dallas Open. He reached the final of the Delray Beach Open the following week but lost to Cameron Norrie, ending his seven-match winning streak as well.

Opelka then made it to the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, but was defeated by Rafael Nadal. At the Miami Open, an injury forced him to retire in the midst of his second-round clash. A two-time semifinalist at the Atlanta Open, the American will be eager to go all the way this time around.

Ilya Ivashka at the 2021 US Open

Ilya Ivashka took on Quentin Halys in the first round of the Atlanta Open. He started the match on a strong note, dishing out a bagel to take the opening set. The Belarusian held a break point in the fifth game of the second set, but failed to make the most of it. It proved to be costly as he lost serve in the next game to trail 4-2.

Halys held on to his lead and soon served out the set to take the match to a decider. Both players were neck and neck for the better part of the third set. Ivashka got the decisive break in the eighth game of the final set to go 5-3 up. He easily served out the match after that to win 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Reilly Opelka vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Reilly Opelka -115 +1.5 (-300) 2 sets (-165) Ilya Ivashka -110 -1.5 (+200) 3 sets (+120)

Reilly Opelka vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Reilly Opelka at the 2022 Australian Open

Opelka has a 13-6 record on hardcourts this year, while Ivashka's record stands at 4-4, even after including his first-round win at the Atlanta Open. The American will be favored to come through this clash.

Against Halys in the first round, Ivashka started off strong, but was unable to maintain the intensity throughout the match. He allowed his opponent to get back in the match before stepping up his game in the decider. He cannot afford to do the same against a player like Opelka.

Ivashka has a pretty reliable serve and he used it to full effect in the previous round. He hit seven aces and won a decent number of points on the back of his first serve. But he's up against an even better server in the form of Opelka. The American is ranked second and third on the ATP tour with respect to the number of aces hit and service games won this year.

Ivashka will try to break down Opelka's serve with his big forehand. While the 24-year old's game is centered around his massive serve, he's competent enough in other aspects as well. Expect the American to make a winning start to his campaign in Atlanta.

Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

