ATP Cup 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud, match preview and prediction

Casper Ruud has surprised everyone with his performances in the tournament.

Can Norway's Casper Ruud continue surprising everyone with his upset wins at the 2020 ATP Cup or will his streak come to an end against the mighty Russian Daniil Medvedev?

That's the question that everyone would be asking ahead of Tuesday's match.

The explosive game of the young Norwegian has stunned everyone at ATP Cup, but he will face his first real test against a top 5 player when he plays the resilient Medvedev.

While Russia are firmly placed at the top of the table, the team would not want to leave anything to chance and will be looking to secure their third win in a row against Norway.

Daniil Medvedev, much his like opponent, has made light work of his opponents so far.

And it will be even more crucial for Medvedev, who would want to enter the knockout stage with some sort of momentum. A loss to end the group stage would only disrupt the rhythm that he has acquired over the past couple of matches.

After suffering a blip in the first set of his match against Fabio Fognini on the opening day, Medvedev has been relentless. Continuing his good form from the latter half of last year, he has beaten Fognini and John Isner, losing just eight games.

One would think that Ruud would not stand a chance against someone in such ravaging form, but the Norwegian has been ruthless in his wins himself.

The encounter is set to host a matchup of two very different styles of play with Ruud's raw power taking on Medvedev's defending and chasing abilities.

Both men have found great success doing what they do best of late and it will be interesting to see which players' style of play triumphs in what is set to be an intense battle to close out the round-robin play in Perth.

Prediction: Medvedev to win in three sets.