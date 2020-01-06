ATP Cup 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Alexander Zverev; David Goffin loses

Stefanos Tsitsipas

In one of the most eagerly-awaited battles between two of the best youngsters on tour, Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his mastery over Alexander Zverev, while David Goffin suffered a surprise loss on Day 3 of the ATP Cup 2020.

Germany 2-1 Greece

Reigning ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was rock solid against Alexander Zverev but he could not save Greece from going down to Germany 1-2 by the end of the tie in Brisbane.

Tsitsipas blew away the 2018 ATP Finals winner Zverev 6-1, 6-4, breaking the German's serve four times. Germany won the other singles rubber though as Jan-Lennard Struff made short work of Michail Pervolarakis 6-4, 6-1.

The World No. 6 Greek even played doubles alongside Pervolarakis against the duo of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies. In a thrilling match, the No. 9 and No. 11-ranked Germans held their nerve to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 win.

Great Britain 2-1 Belgium

World No. 42 Dan Evans played out of his skin to register a shock 6-4, 6-4 win over the 11th ranked David Goffin when Belgium took on Great Britain in Sydney. Steve Darcis got the win for Belgium in a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline over Cameron Norrie.

With the two teams level at 1-1, it was left to Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury to take Great Britain to victory and they did just that with a 6-3, 7-6(7) win over Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Italy 2-1 Norway

2020 ATP Cup - Perth: Day 3

Norway's rising star Casper Ruud continued his heroics at the ATP Cup with yet another statement win. Two days after stunning the 19th ranked John Isner, the World No. 54 went on to upset World No. 12 Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-2 in a show of sheer determination.

That, however, remained the only win of the day for Norway as Italy's Stefano Travaglia pummelled Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, former Australian Open champions Fognini and Simone Bolleli teamed up to get a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over Durasovic and Ruud.

Russia 2-1 USA

Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov brought singles wins for Team Russia before the Americans managed to seal a consolation win in doubles. Medvedev dismantled Isner 6-3, 6-1 while Khachanov came from a set down to grab a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Taylor Fritz.

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram got the solitary 6-3, 6-4 doubles win for USA over the pair of Medvedev and Khachanov.

Australia 3-0 Canada

2020 ATP Cup - Brisbane: Day 3

In one of the most surprising outcomes of the day, the Canadians failed to get a single win against hosts, Australia. World No. 48 John Millman set the tone by upsetting the 21st ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.

In a blockbuster face-off between two of the most promising talents, World No. 18 Alex de Minaur rebounded from losing the first set to register a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over the 15th ranked Denis Shapovalov.

Chris Guccione and John Peers then joined forces to beat Auger-Aliassime and Adil Shamasdin 3-6, 7-6(3), 10-8 in front of a roaring home crowd.

Bulgaria 2-1 Moldova

Bulgaria showed their strength in singles through Grigor Dimitrov and Dimitar Kuzmanov. Dimitrov breezed past Radu Albot 6-2, 6-3 while Kuzmanov emerged a 6-1, 7-5 winner over Alexander Cozbinov.

Albot and Cozbinov bagged the only win of the day for Moldova in doubles. The two put up a gritty display to beat Dimitrov and Alexandar Lazarov 6-4, 7-6(4).