ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov | Preview, where to watch and more

Djokovic has been in prime form in Dubai

World No.1 Novak Djokovic thundered his way past Malek Jaziri and Philipp Kohlschreiber to enter the quarter-finals of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 where he will be up against Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Djokovic first eased his way past Jaziri, getting the better of the Tunisian by a 6-1, 6-2 margin in the first round, before making short work of Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1.

The Serb, who is aiming for a fifth title in Dubai, was in punishing form against Kohlschreiber who he had lost to last year. The German, who had beaten Djokovic in sensational fashion in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, failed to trouble the Australian Open champion who was a lot more thorough in Dubai.

Djokovic now faces an opponent who has not been at his best this season. After a shock defeat to Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the Australian Open, Khachanov made it to the Round of 16 at Rotterdam, but continued to disappoint with an early exit in the Open 13 where he lost to Aijaz Bedene in the Round of 32.

In Dubai, the Russian got past Mikhail Kukushkin and Dennis Novak in straight sets but now faces a massive task in the quarter-final despite having beaten Djokovic in the Paris Masters a couple of years ago.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Advertisement

Prize money: $2,950,420

Time: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov on Center Court at approximately 8:30 PM IST on 27 February 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships live stream details:

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.